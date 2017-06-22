Our selection as one of Aragon’s Hot Vendors validates our approach to directly empower our customers to be better salespeople.

SalesLoft, the leading sales engagement platform for the modern sales organization, was recognized today by Aragon Research as one of its 2017 Hot Vendors in Sales Enablement. Aragon chose Atlanta-based SalesLoft for its platform’s ability to enable salespeople to reach a wider audience more easily without sacrificing quality, and for its numerous integrations with crucial business tools.

SalesLoft’s inclusion in Aragon’s Hot Vendor Research Note came along with identification of growing trends in the sales space, including omnichannel prospecting, platform integration, and analytics, all of which SalesLoft excels in providing.

“Our selection as one of Aragon’s Hot Vendors validates our approach to directly empower our customers to be better salespeople,” said SalesLoft Vice President of Product Marketing, Sean Kester. “It’s an honor to receive such an accolade, and one that’s a testament to the priorities that we've placed on building innovative solutions for the sales organization.”

Each year, Aragon Research selects Hot Vendors across multiple markets that are doing something truly new or different. They may have new technology that expands capabilities, a new strategy that opens up markets, or just a new way of doing business that makes them worth evaluating.

According to the report, “What makes SalesLoft hot is its combination of email automation, auto dialer, and robust analytics that combined with personalization features, give sales teams a competitive advantage.”

About SalesLoft

Helping transform companies into modern sales organizations, the SalesLoft sales engagement platform is helping sales professionals believe - in the process they’re following, in the product they’re selling, and in themselves - in delivering a modern sales experience to their prospects and customers. Learn more at http://www.salesloft.com

Aragon Research Disclaimer:

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.