On Monday, June 12, The TASC Group was awarded four Big Apple Awards at the Public Relations Society of America, New York Chapter’s (PRSA-NY) annual Big Apple Gala. The event, held this year at the Grand Hyatt hotel, honored outstanding public relations campaigns and projects developed or implemented in and around New York City.

The TASC Group won the following PRSA-NY Big Apple Awards:



“Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace: Business” for Not an Exact Science: Advancing Gender Diversity in Biotech

“Crisis Communications: Business” for Not an Exact Science: Advancing Gender Diversity in Biotech

“Crisis Communications: Campaigns with Budgets of $150,000 or Less” for Russell Simmons/RushCard Overcome Technology Failure and Bank Run on behalf of RushCard and Russell Simmons

The TASC Group also took home one of only three “Best Of” awards, for:



“Best Business/Campaign Outcomes” for Not an Exact Science: Advancing Gender Diversity in Biotech

“We are extremely proud to be recognized for our work in crisis communications and for promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace by the Public Relations Society of America – New York Chapter,” said Larry Kopp, President and Founder of The TASC Group. “Each and every day we are motivated and inspired by our clients, and it is an honor to receive recognition for the work we do on their behalf.”

The TASC Group has previously been recognized by numerous public relations trade and industry associations for nonprofit public relations, grassroots advocacy, public service, global communications and crisis communications campaigns.

About The TASC Group

The TASC Group (TASC) is an independent, full-service communications and public relations firm. TASC was founded as a progressive-minded company dedicated to working with some of the most dynamic and inspiring clients in the world. We are passionate about and committed to helping our clients achieve their goals. TASC represents mission-driven private and public companies, organizations, nonprofits, labor groups and community organizations. The company’s services include media relations, crisis communications and issues management, corporate social responsibility campaigns, thought leadership development, cause-related marketing, red carpet and celebrity events, SEO and online reputation management and social media. For more information, visit http://www.thetascgroup.com.

About the Big Apple Awards

PRSA-NY established the Big Apple Awards in 1988 to celebrate excellence in public relations. Widely regarded as one of the industry’s most prestigious accolades, the Big Apple Awards honor innovative and strategic PR campaigns and projects.

About PRSA-NY

The Public Relations Society of America, New York City chapter is the industry go-to for knowledge and networking for communications professionals in the New York metro area. Established in 1947, PRSA-NY is one of the founding chapters of the Public Relations Society of America, the world’s largest professional organization for public relations practitioners and the third largest PRSA local chapter in the U.S. It serves the interests of public relations professionals working in business and industry, counseling firms, government, associations, hospitals, schools, professional services firms and nonprofit organizations. Chapter board and committee members are volunteer public relations professionals who work in the New York metropolitan area.