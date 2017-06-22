EXAIR's new 2-1/2 NPT and 3 NPT aluminum Threaded Line Vacs Their larger size makes them perfect for conveying large volumes of material over long distances.

EXAIR’s new aluminum 2-1/2 NPT and 3 NPT Threaded Line Vac™ Air Operated Conveyors convert ordinary pipe into a powerful conveying system for parts, scrap, trim and other bulk materials. Their larger size makes them perfect for conveying large volumes of material over long distances. The Threaded Line Vac is designed to attach to standard plumbing pipe couplers, making it easy to build a complete system using pipe and fittings available from any home center, hardware store or plumbers supply.

Threaded Line Vac Conveyors eject a small amount of compressed air to produce a vacuum on one end with high output flows on the other. Response is instantaneous and regulating the compressed air pressure provides infinite control of the conveying rate. Applications include scrap trim removal, material conveying, part transfer, fiber tensioning, and filling operations.

Aluminum Threaded Line Vacs are CE compliant and meet OSHA pressure requirements. Smaller sizes down to 3/8 NPT are available in stock. Threaded Line Vac models are also available in type 303 and type 316 stainless steel for more demanding high temperature, corrosive, and hygienic environments. If a secure pipe connection is required where the Line Vac will be frequently removed for cleaning, Sanitary Flange Line Vacs are now available, too. Aluminum Threaded Line Vac prices start at $110.00.