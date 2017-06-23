The website transformation will mirror Phonesuite’s ability to shape the way hospitality views communication through innovation, superior customer satisfaction and evergreen communication solutions.

Phonesuite, a leading provider of communications solutions for the hotel industry for more than 25 years, today unveiled a new branding initiative that encompasses both the company’s outstanding reputation and tradition of excellence, as well as the innovation and focus on the future that will continue to drive hotel communications to answer operational objectives and elevate guest relationships. Phonesuite’s new logo signifies the advanced, flexible and feature-rich products the company provides to hotels in every category, while the improved website will deliver a fresh creative look, modern platform, responsive web design and intuitive navigation.

Phonesuite Vice President of Marketing and Business Development, Keith Konicki, stated, “The rebranding effort and new website represent the culmination of our vision to further develop Phonesuite’s position as a thought-leader and driving force for change within the hospitality industry. Guided by our core value of delighting our customers and exceeding their expectations through innovation and trusted relationships, we are moving confidently forward under this new banner.”

The new Phonesuite website has been launched and is live now at http://www.phonesuite.com to signal the innovative new products and features that will be available to demo at Phonesuite’s HITEC 2017 booth #1319 June 26-29, such as Mobile Integration, Voiceware Browser-Based Console and the new Exceptional Service Call Center ACD offerings. The website will provide thorough information on the breadth of offerings Phonesuite has developed to serve the needs of hotels across all major brands, sizes (50 rooms to 2,000+ rooms) and service types (Select, Full-Service, Boutique, Luxury) and prove a valuable resource for visitors who will easily be able to access a wealth of forward-looking industry thought leadership. The website transformation will mirror Phonesuite’s ability to shape the way hospitality views communication through innovation, superior customer satisfaction and evergreen communication solutions.

About Phonesuite

Phonesuite is the single-sourced, hospitality communication solution for hotel managers and owners who need a reliable, simple-to-implement telephony platform that supports both SIP and analog phones. For over 25 years, Phonesuite has been the proven choice for modern, open-architected integrated hotel communications for over 5,500 hotel installations. Our products, combined with our nationwide dealer support and engineering expertise, create reliable communication solutions that meet or exceed all hotel requirements. In addition to our local and regional reseller channel, our turnkey solution is also now available factory direct. For more information, visit Phonesuite.com or email marketing(at)Phonesuite(dot)com.