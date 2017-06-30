Sotherly Hotels & Chesapeake Hospitality Partner with Tambourine

The Whitehall Hotel in Houston, TX, owned by Sotherly Hotels Inc. and managed by Chesapeake Hospitality Their program is completely integrated and supported by a very responsive team of experienced digital marketers

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) and Chesapeake Hospitality have selected Tambourine to handle hotel website and digital marketing efforts for their portfolio properties.

Chesapeake Hospitality, a leading hospitality management company, is responsible for managing several of Sotherly’s properties which include: The Whitehall Houston in Houston, The Georgian Terrace in Atlanta, The DeSoto in Savannah and Hyde Resort and Residences in Hollywood, Florida. After an extensive evaluation of a number of vendors in the market, Chesapeake Hospitality chose Tambourine as its preferred vendor for these properties.

“We intend to complement Chesapeake’s strategy by offering an all-in-one digital marketing and e-commerce solution to ensure they can bring the properties to market quickly, tell a better property story and drive direct revenue,” according to Wade Lindquist, Vice President of Sales at Tambourine. “We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Sotherly Hotels and Chesapeake Hospitality as they continue to grow and delight guests with their authentic approach to true Southern Hospitality.”

Tambourine’s comprehensive digital marketing services include:

¥ Omni-channel traffic generation (search, email, social and meta-search)

¥ Custom, responsive hotel website design and mobile sites

¥ Programmatic and display advertising

¥ Conversion rate optimization

¥ Reservation recovery

¥ Cross-channel ROI tracking

“Tambourine is a great company to work with,” according to Melissa Grossarth, Director of eCommerce & Digital Marketing at Chesapeake Hospitality. “Their all-inclusive Symphony program is great for my hotels — they handle everything, quickly—optimizing our presence across all digital channels.”

“Tambourine’s program is designed to make everything easy,” according to Lindsay Jackson, Director of New Media Marketing at Sotherly Hotels Inc. “Their program is completely integrated and supported by a very responsive team of experienced digital marketers.”

Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, up-branding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company’s portfolio consists of investments in eleven hotel properties, comprising 2,838 rooms. Most of the Company’s properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Marriott International, Inc. brands. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. For more information, please visit http://www.sotherlyhotels.com.

About Chesapeake Hospitality

Greenbelt, MD-based Chesapeake Hospitality brings more than five decades and 200 collective years of executive experience to the owners of our diverse portfolio of properties nationally. Our hands-on approach using innovative and proprietary Web-based tools combined with our own deep industry knowledge ensures our revenue management strategies and investment recommendations will yield the highest revenue potential and sales growth at each of our properties. Boasting some of the highest employee retention rates in the industry, our people are with us for the long-term, ensuring owner’s personal attention, excellent service and strong relationships for the duration of our partnership. Our owners may have worked with other firms, but with Chesapeake Hospitality they experience what’s possible. For more information about Chesapeake Hospitality, please visit http://www.chesapeakehospitality.com/.

About Tambourine

Tambourine drives direct revenue for hotels and resorts worldwide using advanced marketing technology. Symphony, the Firm’s all-inclusive service program, helps hotels increase direct website traffic, create a comprehensive presence across all digital channels and decrease the overall cost of acquiring direct bookings. Symphony provides a complete set of fully managed tools and services including:



Omni-channel traffic generation (search, PPC, email, social and meta-search)

Custom-branded, responsive hotel website design and mobile sites

Integrated booking engine and reservation recovery

CRS, GDS rate distribution and channel management tools

Cross-channel ROI tracking dashboard

The firm is celebrating its 32nd year in business. For more information about Tambourine, visit http://www.Tambourine.com