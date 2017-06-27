MSPmentor 501 2017 To be ranked within the top 50 of this list is a huge honor and reflects on the efforts of our skilled and dedicated team members. Their focus on going the extra mile for our clients.

SWC Technology Partners, an IT solution provider servicing midmarket companies throughout the Midwest, has ranked among the world’s most progressive 501 Managed Service Providers (MSPs), according to MSPmentor’s 10th annual MSP 501 Worldwide Company Rankings. The top MSP 501 companies ranked this year include organizations from around the world and from diverse technology and business backgrounds, with SWC once again ranking in the top 50 across the globe.

"I’m thrilled to be again named to the MSPmentor 501 list,” said Susie Cummings, Sr. VP at SWC Technology Partners. "To be ranked within the top 50 of this list is a huge honor and reflects on the efforts of our skilled and dedicated team members. Their focus on going the extra mile for our clients and SWC is why we’ve achieved the success that we have had and paves the way for future growth and opportunity."

“On behalf of MSPmentor, I would like to congratulate SWC Technology Partners for its recognition as an MSP 501 honoree," said Aldrin Brown, Editor in Chief, MSPmentor. “The managed service provider market is evolving at a rapid pace and the companies showcased on the 2017 MSP 501 list represent the most agile, flexible and innovative organizations in the industry.”

The 2017 MSP 501 list is based on data collected by MSPmentor and its partner, Clarity Channel Advisors. Data was collected online from Feb. 16 through May 15, 2017. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, growth and other factors. The complete 2017 MSP 501 list is available at MSPmentor.net.

In addition to deep expertise in Managed Services, SWC Technology Partners provides a vast array of IT solutions tailor-fit to the unique business environment of midmarket organizations. SWC’s IT solutions focus on solving their client’s business problems by helping organizations leverage technology to acquire and retain customers, automate business processes, communicate and collaborate, improve decision making, secure their assets, and optimize their IT capabilities. Learn more at swc.com.

About SWC Technology Partners

SWC Technology Partners is an award-winning provider of IT solutions to midsize organizations. For over 35 years, SWC has excelled at delivering technology solutions that optimize productivity, strengthen customer relationships, enhance data sharing and drive profitability and growth for our clients.

Headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, SWC has been honored to receive numerous awards including being recognized by Crain’s Chicago Business as one of the Best Places to Work, one of Chicago’s 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For, and making the Inc. 500|5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S.

About Penton Technology’s Channel Brands

Penton Technology’s channel brands define emerging IT markets and disrupt established IT markets. They are a division of Informa. The channel brands include: MSPmentor (http://www.MSPmentor.net), The VAR Guy (http://www.TheVARguy.com), Talkin’ Cloud (http://www.TalkinCloud.com), the WHIR (http://www.thewhir.com) and WebHostingTalk (http://webhostingtalk.com).

About Informa

Penton Technology, Think Tank, MSPmentor, The VAR Guy, Talkin’ Cloud, the WHIR, WebHostingTalk, Channel Partners Online, Channel Partners Conference & Expo and Channel Partners Evolution are part of Informa, the international business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events group. Informa serves commercial, professional and academic communities, helping them connect and learn, and creating and providing access to content and intelligence that helps people and businesses work smarter and make better decisions faster.

Informa has over 7,500 colleagues in more than 20 countries and a presence in all major geographies. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.