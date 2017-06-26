Compendium Honored as One of Washington’s Best Workplaces

Compendium, the company behind New York Times best seller “What Do You Do With an Idea?” and other inspirational gift products, was named one of the 2017 Washington's Best Workplaces by Puget Sound Business Journal (PSBJ).

This prestigious annual list is determined by surveys which measured employee satisfaction based on topics such as training, culture, and confidence in leadership. Out of hundreds of applicants, these scores placed Compendium among the region’s top employers.

“It’s an honor to receive to this award,” says President and CEO Kobi Yamada. “Compendium’s motto is ‘Live Inspired’ and we want to carry that into every facet of our company. We strive to create a work environment that’s fun, inspiring, and rewarding. It’s gratifying to know that our employees feel the same way."

Compendium has an office in Seattle and two warehouses in Everett, WA and Louisville, KY. The company cultivates a positive work environment by offering flexible work schedules, a pet-friendly office, and a profit-sharing program. They also schedule time for fun and relaxation with bi-weekly massages, volunteer days, themed lunches, and festive holiday parties. Every Halloween the company shuts down for an office-wide party filled with games, treats, and costumes.

Compendium and the other honorees will be celebrated at a festive event at Seattle Mariners Safeco Field. The lists and their rankings will be revealed that evening and published in a special report in the Puget Sound Business Journal on Aug. 4.

About Compendium, Inc.:

Since 1985, Compendium has turned everyday items into extraordinary gifts, and everyday occasions into memorable events. The Seattle-based company creatively combines fresh, vibrant design with thoughtful and inspiring words to create gift books, journals, greeting cards, stationery, and desk accessories sold online and in thousands of specialty gift stores nationwide. Their products celebrate the best parts of the human spirit and highlight what it truly means to live inspired. For more information about Compendium, visit their website at live-inspired.com.