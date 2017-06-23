As a business with a large percentage of female employees, we want to support an organization that encourages growth and development of women in business.

The Carlson Law Firm is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the 2017 Women Celebrating Women 33rd Anniversary Luncheon, hosted by the Houston American Business Women’s Association (ABWA).

The Recognition Luncheon has an attendance of more than 250 members and guests from around the Houston area and surrounding areas. Attendees will celebrate the accomplishments of between 25 and 50 local area women for their outstanding achievements to the association.

The Carlson Law Firm attorney and ABWA committee member, Kathryn Knotts said The Carlson Law Firm has sponsored this event for the past six years.

“We choose to be a sponsor and support ABWA because the organization is focused on empowering women in business. As a business with a large percentage of female employees, we want to support an organization that encourages growth and development of women in business,” said Knotts.

Additionally, Kathryn is being honored this year at the event as Leading Women Express Network’s Top Ten Candidate.

Knotts has been an ABWA member since 2009 and served on the executive board for her local chapter for the past four years. She is currently the president of Leading Women’s Express Network and has served on the national conference team as well as numerous committees in the Houston Area Council.

“The mission of the American Business Women’s Association is to bring together businesswomen of diverse occupations and to provide opportunities for them to help themselves and others grow personally and professionally through leadership, education, networking support and national recognition.”

The program was designed to celebrate and recognize members that have made notable contributions and outstanding achievements.

Every year, ABWA leagues nominate one accomplished member as a candidate for the Top Ten Business Women of ABWA. From the ten finalists, the American Business Woman of ABWA is chosen. The Top Ten are introduced at the Association’s annual meeting, the National Women’s Leadership Conference.

The event will be held Saturday, June 24th at 11 a.m. Find out more at http://www.abwahouston.org.