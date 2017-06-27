Ultimately, we selected SBS Group Chicago and Microsoft Dynamics NAV because of their expertise and SBS Group’s Stratos A365 for Dynamics NAV solution.

SBS Group, a leading information technology services and consulting firm, announced today that Talerico-Martin Bakery selected SBS Group’s Chicago office to implement Microsoft Dynamics NAV for its business. Dynamics NAV was selected after a diligent search process for the right selection to meet Talerico-Martin’s growing needs. Dynamics NAV is an integrated solution for core business processes; in real-time, maintained by a single database management system. The applications that make up the system share data across all the departments and functions in a company.

Talerico-Martin Bakery is a successful wholesale bakery. The company has two major businesses, fresh doughnuts and frozen bakery goods. The doughnuts are sold at convenience stores in the Midwestern United States. The frozen bakery business primarily supplies school breakfast/lunch programs.

Talerico-Martin’s need for a business solution stems from its growth. The business is currently building a new facility which will increase their production capability. With increased production, Talerico-Martin realized they needed a solution that was flexible, yet powerful enough track their extensive operations. After their wide-ranging search, they settled upon SBS Group’s Stratos A365 for Dynamics NAV solution.

“We examined several different software solutions to address the needs of our growing business,” said Gary Willard, Director of Operations at Talerico-Martin Bakery. “Ultimately, we selected SBS Group Chicago and Microsoft Dynamics NAV because of their expertise and SBS Group’s Stratos A365 for Dynamics NAV solution. They became a trusted and reliable source quickly in the process because they accounted not only for our needs now, but in the future.”

“Our Stratos A365 for Dynamics NAV solution plus our ability to anticipate the future needs of Talerico-Martin allowed us to win their confidence and establish a healthy partnership,” explained Paul Silvani, General Manager of SBS Group Chicago. “We are ecstatic to be working with Talerico-Martin as they grow their business and enter new markets.”

Stratos A365 for Dynamics NAV is SBS Group’s offering of Microsoft Dynamics NAV deployed on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. The solution delivers all the benefits of Dynamics NAV without worrying about servers, databases or network protocols. A few benefits of Stratos A365 for Dynamics NAV include lowered upfront cost, rapid deployment, flexibility and global availability.

About Talerico-Martin Bakery

Talerico-Martin Wholesale Bakery has provided high-quality fresh bakery products for local community events, restaurants, convenience stores, and other wholesale customers for over 33 years. Established in 1984, Talerico-Martin Bakery continues the journey today through fresh bakery, with an emphasis on quality, value, and customer service. For more information, visit Talerico-Matin’s website at http://www.talerico-martin.com.

About SBS Group

SBS Group is a national Microsoft master VAR (Value Added Reseller) with Gold level competency in enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM). Over the past 30 years, they have been recognized as Microsoft Partner of the Year, Inner Circle Member and Microsoft President’s Club member multiple times. The company is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey and operates offices across North America. For more information, please visit SBS Group’s website at http://www.sbsgroupusa.com. Follow us on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/sbs-group, on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/sbsgroup and find us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/SBSGroupUSA.