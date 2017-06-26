We are excited to showcase our new IntellaView Series 4000, a family of network visibility and security solutions, at Cisco Live. This allows end users to safeguard their data across the mix of network environments.

Today at Cisco Live, Cisco’s annual IT and communications conference, APCON, a leading provider of intelligent network visibility and security solutions, debuted its IntellaView Series 4000 platform. This integrated network visibility and security solution provides enterprises and service providers greater network performance and security insights at their remote sites, data centers, and in private and public cloud deployments.

“Security threats evolve and visibility into today’s network mandates scalable and advanced traffic visibility technologies,” said Richard Rauch, president and CEO of APCON. “We are excited to showcase our new IntellaView Series 4000, a family of network visibility and security solutions, at Cisco Live. This allows end users to safeguard their data across a mix of network environments.”

The IntellaView Series 4000 platform delivers scalable solutions with greater bandwidth and high port densities that enable monitoring and analysis and enhance security of data in physical, virtualized and cloud environments. IntellaView Series 4000 aggregates incoming network traffic, applies advanced filtering technology, and provides decryption and deep packet inspection capabilities. The IntellaView Series 4000 intelligently distributes optimized traffic to network performance and security analytics applications. The advanced security features reduce threats by eliminating network blind spots.

APCON’s IntellaView Series 4000 will be on display at booth 941. For more information, download the IntellaView brochure or contact APCON’s public relations team at 503-682-4050.