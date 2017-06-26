Download "Embedded IoT Design - The Basics" Editorial Report It seems clear that enterprises see value in the IoT, but most companies are unsure how to securely and cost-effectively connect assets and equipment to the internet.

Most enterprise IoT projects fall apart at the proof of concept phase, according to a recent survey conducted by Cisco. Yet most of the companies that abandoned their projects said they planned to double down on their investment in the internet of things.

“It seems clear that enterprises see value in the IoT, but most companies are unsure how to securely and cost-effectively connect assets and equipment to the internet,” said Martha DeGrasse, author of a recent Enterprise IoT Insights report entitled Embedded IoT Design: The Basics.

This on-demand report outlines basic hardware and software elements of an IoT system design, and highlights some of the important choices that companies need to make as they evaluate projects. In addition, this report lists six best practices for IoT development that were highlighted in conversations with analysts, semiconductor companies, and service providers interviewed by Enterprise IoT Insights.

Analyst Lee Ratliff of IHS Markit, who focuses on wireless connectivity for the IoT, said companies do not need to spend too much time trying to understand which connectivity standard will dominate the ecosystem. He said that because there are so many disparate use cases for connected devices, there is a room for many different kinds of wireless connectivity.

“The IoT is always going to be a heterogeneous type of network,” Ratliff said. "There's a really wide gamut of requirements and capabilities and there's no one technology that can span all of that in an ideal way.”

Dedicated low-power wide area network technologies will be appropriate for some use cases, while others will need the security and reliability of cellular. This report outlines the basic differences between three new cellular connectivity standards developed specifically for the IoT: LTE Category I, LTE Category M1 and narrowband IoT.

For companies considering IoT deployments, hardware choices can be just as critical as connectivity choices. This report explains some of the options available to developers of new solutions, including development boards and kits, as well as pre-certified modules and modems.

Security is another major concern for enterprises that want to connect their assets or equipment to the public internet. Companies and analysts interviewed for this report said solutions available today can secure most IoT devices, but developers cannot include security as an afterthought. Secure architectures and security professionals need to be part of a successful IoT deployment from the beginning.

The companies that contributed insights to this report include Verizon Wireless, AT&T, Qualcomm, Intel, Sequans, LitePoint, National Instruments, Gemalto, NXP, Cisco, Digi International and NimbeLink.

This report was published in tandem with an on-demand webinar featuring panelists from IHS Markit, Verizon, Sequans, and LitePoint.

About Enterprise IoT Insights:

Brought to you by RCR Wireless News, a leading communications industry information, database and marketing services company, “Enterprise IoT Insights”, a multimedia, multichannel community and event series for ICT decision makers seeking community networking, use cases, product demos, insights, and analysis to make informed Enterprise IoT buying decisions. For vendors, suppliers, and investors looking to monetize Enterprise IoT investments, products and services, Enterprise IoT Insights delivers scalable, measurable thought leadership, lead generation and revenue generating digital marketing solutions. http://www.enterpriseiotinsights.com