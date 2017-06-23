MD Now Urgent Care Opens Its 28th South Florida Location in Pinecrest

MD Now Urgent Care in Pinecrest now open. Located at 12301 S Dixie Hwy. Pinecrest, FL 33156 With additional MD Now locations opening in South Florida throughout 2017, we can provide our patients with even greater efficiencies in the delivery of the same high level of care they've come to expect from us.

MD Now Urgent Care opened its newest location on Monday, June 19, in Pinecrest, Florida. This is MD Now’s 28th facility overall and marks the urgent care center's eighth location in Miami-Dade county.

The center's address is 12301 S. Dixie Highway, located one mile North of The Falls shopping mall. The new clinic offers a wide array of services to patients in Pinecrest as well as its surrounding neighborhoods and businesses including, Kendall, Coral Gables, South Miami, Palmetto Bay, West Perrine, Cutler, Richmond Heights, and Hammock Oaks. In addition to conventional urgent care for illnesses and injuries, patients at the new clinic can expect state-of-the-art healthcare services including EKGs, ultrasounds, lab tests, digital X-rays, urine drug tests, physical therapy, and occupational medicine.

Local residents and employees receive fast, convenient access to these advanced medical services at a cost that's typically much lower than that of a hospital-affiliated ER, and without the long wait for an appointment at a family physician's office. In fact, MD Now has become synonymous with efficient and affordable care for adults and children throughout the South Florida area. The clinic serves patients seven days a week, 365 days a year – with no appointments necessary. All locations’ hours extend from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, plus patients can check in online or on MD Now’s mobile app.

According to Peter Lamelas, M.D., CEO of MD Now Urgent Care, "One of the reasons we continue to add new clinics is to provide faster, high-quality care for our patients. With additional MD Now locations opening in South Florida throughout 2017, we can provide our patients with even greater efficiencies in the delivery of the same high level of care they've come to expect from us."

Michael Holton, President and COO of MD Now Urgent Care, elaborates further. “With each new opening, our goal of treating all patients in 60 minutes or less, becomes increasingly more accessible. It's an ambitious undertaking, but one we are dedicated to achieving and maintaining."

True to its promise, MD Now has two additional new clinics planned to open in Miami Dade County’s Coral Way and Dadeland communities. All together, the urgent care provider expects to add five new locations throughout South Florida during the remainder of 2017.

About MD Now Urgent Care Centers

MD Now® Urgent Care Walk-In Medical Centers is the leading provider of fast and affordable urgent care to adults and children in Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade Counties. Our state-of-the-art, walk-in medical centers are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to deliver an affordable and convenient alternative to long emergency room wait times and the limited hours of family physicians. No appointment is necessary and major insurance plans are accepted. In addition to providing a comprehensive range of urgent care services to treat a variety of illnesses and injuries, our multiple locations offer digital x-rays, EKG, ultrasounds, lab testing, physicals, immunizations, vaccines, physical therapy, occupational medicine, travel medicine and selected primary care services. Find the medical care you need with the convenience you want at MD Now. Call: 888-MDNOW-911, MDNOW.COM