Trulioo, the leading global identity verification company, today announced that it now offers real-time identity verification for citizens of Thailand through its GlobalGateway platform.

Transforming the identity verification system in Thailand is a welcome move, as burgeoning digital banking services continue to gain momentum, which has inevitably heightened awareness surrounding cyber security.

“Having a financial ecosystem that’s powered by robust regulatory compliance systems is essential to shaping Thailand’s hold as one of the most technologically advanced countries in Southeast Asia,” said Stephen Ufford, CEO of Trulioo. “Expanding GlobalGateway’s identity verification coverage to include citizens of Thailand helps to establish a layer of trust online, enabling faster and more secure transactions, while also safeguarding Thailand’s strengthening economy.”

Digital identification systems have gained traction in Thailand – largely driven by the national e-payment system and the proliferation of fintech services. Fintech’s are simulating innovation across Thailand’s financial services industry as well as adjacent industries, including commerce, healthcare and even education.

“By integrating our global solution to customer onboarding processes, our clients have access to over four billion verifiable identities worldwide in a matter of seconds, allowing them the ability to greatly expand their business footprint,” said Ufford.

This extended coverage will also help further Trulioo’s mission to provide cross-border Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML)-compliant identity verification for every individual on every corner of the globe.

About Trulioo

Trulioo is a global ID verification company that provides advanced analytics from traditional and alternative data sources to instantly verify identities online. The company’s mission is to solve global problems associated with verifying identities online by powering fraud prevention and compliance systems for customers worldwide, in an effort to increase trust and safety online. Trulioo’s bank-grade electronic identity verification (eIDV) platform, GlobalGateway, enables businesses to perform frictionless identity verification for more than 4 billion people in over 60 countries via more than 200 data sources – the widest coverage in the market. GlobalGateway helps businesses comply with Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) identity verification needs and provides a reliable and trustworthy way for businesses to evaluate new and existing users through one single API. With the recent addition of ID Document Verification to GlobalGateway, which analyzes, verifies and authenticates 3,500 different types of identity documents from nearly every country in the world, Trulioo is the only provider in the market to offer eIDV, AML watchlist screening, and ID Document Verification through a single integration. For more information visit http://www.trulioo.com.