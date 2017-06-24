iKO Media Group

iKO Media Group, a global end-to-end service provider for broadcasters and content owners, announced today that it has signed a distribution agreement with RTVi (Russian Television International), an established international Russian -language privately owned television network who’s primary audiences are the Russian-speaking communities of the US, Europe, Israel, CIS and the Middle East. This partnership will complement iKOMG’s boutique, tailored services model to further expand and strengthen its presence around the globe.

This new distribution agreement will allow RTVi to broadcast content to millions of viewers in Europe. iKOMG will be distributing content via their HOTBIRD satellite at 13° East. HOTBIRD family forms one of the largest broadcasting systems in Europe, delivering 1000 television channels to more than 135 million TV homes in Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.

“Our aim is to be the leading boutique service provider offering digital and satellite services and content distribution to international clients allowing them to ‘stay on top’ in a continuously connected world” said Rami Goldberg, VP Sales EMEA. “Today, we are achieving this goal by providing dedicated and personalized services tailored to suit individual customer’s needs through diverse expertise, professionalism and extensive knowledge of the global broadcasting industry, and we are happy to welcome RTVi to the family.”

“For us, this step is very important, it opens new opportunities for further promotion and growth of the RTVI popularity. RTVI is extremely well-known among Russian-speaking audiences in the US, Canada and Israel. Our audience in Europe, CIS, Baltic and Central Asia will now see new shows, information and analytical programs of RTVI in the highest quality possible. " said Evgeny Kirichuk, head of RTVI global sales and distribution

RTVi (Russian Television International) is an international Russian-language privately owned television network. Its primary audiences are the Russian-speaking communities of Israel, Germany and the US. The channel studios are based in New York City, Washington DC, Tel-Aviv, Berlin and Moscow. The channel launched on 1 January 1997 as NTV International, before rebranding as RTVi in 2002. RTVI is well recognized within its audience for its unbiased editorial policy and confrontations with Russian government. RTVi broadcasts by satellite and cable in Europe, Middle East, North America, South America, Asia and Australia. RTVi's European feed is not available in Russia.

About iKO Media Group

iKO Media Group is a boutique end-to-end media service partner for broadcasters and content owners. They provide tailor-made solutions focused on customer needs through dedicated service to a wide range of global and local networks. iKOMG differs from other service providers thanks to a holistic approach and a keen ability to offer the best SLA for mid-size networks.

This approach allows iKOMG to deliver effective solutions customized to specific budgets and requirements without compromising on quality of service. As a trusted partner to dozens of global and local networks, iKOMG is identified with expert knowledge, dedicated service and professionalism. iKOMG is committed to operating its business with the goal of creating value for all stakeholders. The company’s sustainability strategy focuses on social, environmental, and economic responsibility.

For more information, visit http:// http://www.ikomg.com/news

Press Contact – iKOMG

Rami Goldberg

rg(at)ikomg.com

+44 203 8072304

http://www.ikomg.com

Press Contact – RTVi

Nikita Stepanov

nstepanov(at)rtvi.com

http://www.rtv.com