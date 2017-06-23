25 Years of Training Excellence Their attendance speaks to their commitment to professional development and underlines our role as the premier provider of training for administrative professionals.

A record-breaking 2,000 executive assistants and administrative professionals will gather at the 25th anniversary Administrative Professionals Conference (APC) and Executive Assistants’ Summit which runs concurrently.

Produced by the American Society of Administrative Professionals (ASAP), the Conference will celebrate 25 years of training excellence by providing tools and skills assistants need to take their careers to the next level. The APC is a 4-day all-inclusive admin training and networking event featuring dozens of in-depth classroom training, special group learning sessions, and networking opportunities. Attendees return to their offices with new skills, strategies and ideas, feeling valued, energized and motivated.

"We’re thrilled to welcome the global admin community to our 25th anniversary conference,” said Judy Geller, Executive Director of ASAP. “Today’s assistants make wide-ranging and invaluable contributions to their organizations. Their attendance speaks to their commitment to professional development and underlines our role as the premier provider of training for administrative professionals.”

She continued, “We empower administrative professionals and executive assistants at every stage of their careers with the skills, knowledge and tools that enable them to overcome challenges, take on new responsibilities, and thrive in their careers.”

The 25th Annual APC and 5th Annual Executive Assistants’ Summit will be held at The Venetian Las Vegas this September 17-20. Full program details are available in a downloadable conference brochure.

About the APC:

For 25 years, the Administrative Professionals Conference (APC) has set the bar for excellence in admin and EA training, providing relevant, “real-world” admin education critical for a changing workforce. Attendees get essential training to strengthen and expand critical skills they need to thrive in today’s corporate environment, improve their productivity, and increase their value to their bosses and organizations. Quality, value, innovation, and a thorough knowledge of the admin career are the hallmarks of what the APC has become known for since 1992.

About ASAP:

The American Society of Administrative Professionals (ASAP) is the largest free association and resource center for administrative professionals and executive assistants. To its membership of over 70,000 admins and EAs from around the world, ASAP provides access to online training, the PACE Certification for admins, live and on-demand webinars, a monthly newsletter, and articles and features curated for admins. ASAP is a business unit within Diversified Communications, a global organization operating on four continents and a major independent producer of events and media worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.asaporg.com