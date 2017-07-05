"Technology with a Heart" Attracts Local Talent to Movoto Real Estate

Movoto Real Estate “What differentiates Movoto from other real estate technology companies is Movoto’s commitment to becoming a part of the local community they serve."

As a seasoned agent and valley native with over 13 years of diverse real estate experience, Marti Cook saw the importance of combining the latest technology with the human aspect of real estate.

“Top-notch customer service is vital in this fast-paced environment. What differentiates Movoto from other real estate technology companies is Movoto’s commitment to becoming a part of the local community they serve.”

“In order to be successful in this industry a company needs to have all of the latest technology backing to allow clients to search for homes with ease, while at the same time elevating the human element,” said Marti.

Marti’s local knowledge, expertise, and commitment to the Fresno area has earned her the trust of her clients for their home buying and selling needs. Her experience includes expertise in resale, new construction, the building process, and relocation.

“Movoto’s consumer application and technology simplify the new home search process for clients, and give clients a confident value estimate of their existing home.”

Movoto has been a dedicated advocate of local, community-based charities and events in the Fresno area, including the sponsorship of a 2016 Thanksgiving food drive that provided more than 9,500 meals to families in need.

About Movoto

Movoto Real Estate was founded on a simple principle: Selling and buying real estate is too complicated. That’s why Movoto has dedicated over a decade to simplifying it. From humble beginnings as a three-person startup in 2005, the company has grown to become the second largest online real estate brokerage in the US and the only one licensed in all 50 states.

With the backing of Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd., owner of the largest real estate portal in Japan, Movoto has developed a network of over 3,500 real estate agents. Movoto was selected four years in a row for Inc. Magazine’s 500|5000 fastest growing private companies. Over 26,000 clients have trusted Movoto agents with buying or selling their home and over 60 million people search for homes on Movoto each year. Learn more at movoto.com.

