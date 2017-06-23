Being recognized among the best reflects the dedication and excellence that our team brings to the agency every day.

Rightpoint, an independent customer experience agency, announced today that it has been ranked no. 22 on the Crain’s Chicago Business Fast 50 list. Rightpoint has also been recognized as no. 32 among the world’s top Managed Services Providers (MSPs), according to MSPmentor’s 10th-annual MSP 501 Worldwide Company Rankings.

This year marks Rightpoint’s fourth consecutive appearance among the annual list of Chicago’s 50 fastest-growing companies by Crain’s Chicago Business, said to be one of the best indicators of the marketplace. The ranking is based on Rightpoint’s five-year revenue growth of 490%.

The MSP 501 includes “the most agile, flexible and innovative organizations in the industry,” according to MSPmentor Editor in Chief, Aldrin Brown, further demonstrating Rightpoint’s aggressive expansion in the rapidly-evolving capability of Managed Services.

“Whether we are talking about our work in the markets we serve, or our broad expertise in creating seamless customer and employee experiences, being recognized among the best in these two leading business rankings reflects the dedication and excellence that our team brings to the agency every day,” said Micah Swigert, Senior Vice President and Managing Director Chicago, Rightpoint’s headquarters.

Crain’s Fast 50 businesses are ranked by five-year revenue growth. Businesses that achieved impressive gains over a five-year period are then studied by Crain’s reporters and researchers to gain insight into the drivers of their success. Revenue documents were validated and audited by a third-party to ensure accuracy. To see Chicago’s full Fast Fifty list, visit http://www.chicagobusiness.com/section/fast-50.

Based on data collected by MSPmentor and its partner, Clarity Channel Advisors, the MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, growth and other factors. The complete 2017 MSP 501 list is available at MSPmentor.net.

About Rightpoint

Rightpoint is a customer experience agency with technology at our core. We create seamless digital experiences driven by insight, strategy, technology and design to evolve the way our clients do business. Rightpoint serves more than 250 Fortune 1,000 companies with strategy, site design and development, emerging technologies, CRM, commerce and cloud infrastructure. Named one of Crain's 50 Fastest Growing Companies in Chicago for four consecutive years, Rightpoint is the largest independent agency with 350 employees across eight U.S. offices. For more information, visit rightpoint.com.