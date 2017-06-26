eCurv and Advanced Microgrid Solutions “We are thrilled to work with DOER, Kohl’s, AMS and Eversource to implement our innovative technology to mitigate peak demand, resulting in financial savings and reduced overall energy usage," said Edison Almeida, President and CEO of eCurv.

eCurv, a leading provider of demand management software services, and Advanced Microgrid Solutions (AMS) a pioneer in the use of advanced energy storage systems received a $179,500 grant from the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources (DOER) to design and implement an easily scalable solution that will decrease peak demand statewide. eCurv and AMS are partnering with Eversource, New England’s largest energy company, to implement services across both solar-enabled and non-solar KOHL’S sites in Massachusetts. The Baker-Polito Administration announced that DOER awarded nine grants in total to position Massachusetts as the national leader in peak energy demand reduction.

“Massachusetts is proud to be a national leader in energy efficiency programs that reduce overall consumption and we are committed to continuing our work to improve energy costs disproportionately affected by times of peak demand,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “The demonstration projects funded through these grants will strengthen our innovation economy and provide the Commonwealth with a roadmap for reducing our most expensive energy loads and securing our energy future.”

eCurv’s patented software is modeled after the digital queuing technology successfully employed by telecommunications providers to control network congestion. The company’s Queued Power Access in the Cloud (QPAC®) service mitigates expensive peak demand events by dynamically queuing electric loads such as HVAC systems, motors, and refrigeration equipment. When implemented, QPAC® technology reduces the impact of demand charges for each property it is connected to by thousands of dollars per year.

“Our technology is changing the way to manage peak demand,” said Edison Almeida, President and CEO of eCurv. “We are thrilled to work with DOER, Kohl’s, AMS and Eversource to implement our innovative technology to mitigate peak demand, resulting in financial savings and reduced overall energy usage. Peak demand is typically 4% of total energy use but can account for over 40% of electricity costs, which is why finding a comprehensive solution to peak demand charges is so important.”

AMS’ Armada™ was designed specifically for using energy storage technology to manage and deliver aggregated, utility-scale energy products at the fleet-level while driving operational efficiencies and reducing energy costs at the site-level. The Armada™ platform, in conjunction with eCurv’s QPAC, will enable customers to maximize the value of peak demand reduction.

“AMS is excited to be deploying Armada in the Commonwealth,” said Kelly Warner, President of AMS. “Massachusetts’ leadership in the innovation economy, energy efficiency and renewable energy is unparalleled.”

eCurv’s QPAC® (Queued Power Access in the Cloud) software services have been deployed coast to coast. When the technology is applied to commercial HVAC systems, customers achieve savings of up to 40% on cooling costs. The company plans to continue expansion regionally and to continue to help Massachusetts lead the nation in energy efficiency programs.

