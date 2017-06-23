Entrata Core™ Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary of General Availability

"Every element of EntrataⓇ was built in-house from the ground up to work together as one seamless solution, under one login for its users," said Dave Bateman, CEO, Entrata.

Entrata Core,™ property management software for accounting, purchasing facilities and leasing data, celebrates, today, its two year anniversary of being generally available and now boasts more than 430K units migrated onto the platform.

The two-year milestone, celebrated by Entrata clients and employees at the National Apartment Association Education Conference in Atlanta, was accompanied in celebration of several other notable product updates by the company:

SmartProperty

Entrata has begun beta testing its SmartProperty apartment automation feature in Entrata Core. The new feature enables properties to connect smart devices for multiple units to one centralized hub. It will allow property managers and residents to see critical information about a unit and manage its smart capabilities, all through the Entrata platform. A few of the benefits include:

Simple remote control of the apartment units’ thermostat, lights, locks and water/leak sensors.

Ability to quickly prevent damage, optimize work orders, and manage vendor access.

Central management of property health and unit access.

SiteTablet 5.2

An improved version of SiteTablet has been released for Apple devices. This new version continues to provide property managers with mobile access to community information, real-time pricing and availability, applications, and leasing that syncs directly with your property management software.

The SiteTablet update introduces Entrata Calendar with push notifications for upcoming tours and appointments as well as the ability to create rental quotes during the tour process.

DocumentManagement

Entrata Core and LeaseExecution customers will soon have access to a more robust, search friendly document management system.

Users will be able to easily locate and manage documents that are scanned, uploaded and stored indefinitely to the system. Simple search and organization tools allow for customizable naming conventions and folder structures for downloaded files.

The EntrataⓇ platform now serves more than 20,000 apartment communities nationwide, including 44 percent of the Student Housing Business list of top 25 managers. Entrata is also expanding its growth beyond the student and conventional multifamily market, and will soon be offering software solutions to the affordable housing, commercial property and military property management sectors.

Entrata is the first and only modern, comprehensive property management software provider with an open-access PaaS system that allows us to be more nimble and develop innovative solutions more quickly than any other solution on the market. The Entrata platform allows property managers and operators run all of their leasing, resident, marketing, facilities management and accounting operations in one place.

“Every element of EntrataⓇ was built in-house from the ground up to work together as one seamless solution, under one login for its users,” said Dave Bateman, Entrata CEO. “Why is that important? It means that every interface, every report, every workflow is designed to help our customers do their work faster and smarter than any other platform in the industry.”

For more information about any of the above updates, please contact your Customer Service Manager, visit http://www.entrata.com or email info(at)entrata(dot)com.

