The Subject-Outline, developed by LenderClose, produces credit unions and banks with instant data needed to approve or deny a loan in one minute or less. This gives community lenders the power to shorten the lending cycle and compete with larger lenders.

With the click of a button, LenderClose’s Subject-Outline delivers an instant comprehensive title search. This includes a current owner search, property transaction history, lien and foreclosure activity, AVM (valuation), flood determination and certification including a flood map, property tax data, tax status, and comparable sales with a market analysis. All of this is topped with a lien protection warranty up to $500,000 per loan.

LenderClose’s President Omar Jordan added, “This will bring our community lenders an affordable technology alternative, which meets compliance requirements and allows instant underwriting decisions.”

LenderClose offers its Subject-Outline with additional upgrades as each institution’s policies require. Credit unions and banks can customize the level of information they desire for each report.

The Subject-Outline can also be offered with a “reviewed and approved” service, backed by a $1 million dollars E&O policy. This is in place for lenders who prefer the “human touch.”

LenderClose is a web-based platform designed for small to midsize community lenders. Offering aggregated services needed to underwrite and approve real estate lending including home equity, refinance, and purchase loan types.

For more information about LenderClose and its products or services, please contact Sales@LenderClose.com or call 855-525-6730.