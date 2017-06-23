Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs Announces New Topeka Location

Goodcents logo “Serving fresh, wholesome options in a family-oriented environment is always our priority,” said Scott Ford, president of Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs.

Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs today announced the opening of a new restaurant in Topeka, Kan.

The restaurant is located at 4210 SW 21st St. Topeka, Kan. 66604 (near 21st and Gage). It is owned and operated by long-time Goodcents franchisee Brandon Graham, owner of Graham Restaurant Group who owns three other locations in the Topeka and Bonner Springs, Kan. area.

“Goodcents has such a loyal following in our area and we love serving our community,” said Graham. “The new restaurant has a fresh, clean design with the same great service and food.”

The new restaurant will feature a convenient drive-thru, as well as digital menu boards and a new modern interior design. The menu features Goodcents traditional and specialty sub sandwiches served on its signature freshly baked bread, as well as soups, pastas, and cookies. A Coca-Cola Freestyle touch screen soda fountain will offer 165 different Coca-Cola products and custom flavors.

“Serving fresh, wholesome options in a family-oriented environment is always our priority,” said Scott Ford, president of Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs. “We look forward to filling lots of bellies and making people happy in and around Topeka.”

To celebrate the grand opening, Goodcents will be offering $2 6-inch turkey or ham all day on June 23 at the new Topeka location. Magic 107.7 will also be broadcasting live from the restaurant from 11 a.m – 1 p.m., selecting five people who will win free Goodcents subs for a year.

To view the full menu or for more information about Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs, visit http://www.goodcentssubs.com or to inquire about franchising opportunities visit goodcentssubs.com/franchising.

About Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs

Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs has more than 25 years experience providing high-quality deli fresh subs, house-baked breads and pasta. Headquartered in DeSoto, Kan. with more than 80 locations across the country, the company is known for is signature bread recipes baked fresh in the restaurants every day, slicing sandwich meats and cheeses to order, and hearty pasta meals. It was also named one of the Top 50 Best Franchises by FitSmallBusiness.com in 2016. Visit goodcentssubs.com for more information. To connect with Goodcents through Facebook visit http://www.facebook.com/GoodcentsSubs or Twitter @EatGoodcents and Snapchat at GoodcentsSubs.