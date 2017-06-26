We congratulate Hilton Worldwide and all of the 2017 Cheetah Digital Insight Award winners for their continued innovation with content, creative, and data-driven efforts in the email channel.

Movable Ink, the global leader in contextual email technology, congratulates Hilton Worldwide for its 2017 Insight Award, presented by Cheetah Digital at their June Client Summit in Las Vegas.

Hilton Worldwide’s Insight Award highlights the brand’s innovative campaign to thank its global Hilton Honors loyalty program members. The campaign leveraged Hilton’s data and insights, which Movable Ink’s technology activated to provide highly-personalized emails to members whose accounts had hit key milestones.

This year, six Movable Ink clients were Insight Award finalists and won 5 out of 9 Experian awards including:



Hilton Worldwide: Insight to Interaction

Citibank: Revolutionary

Pet Supplies Plus: Acquisition Campaign

MAC Cosmetics: Creative

The New York Times: People’s Choice

“The ability to grab and hold people’s attention comes back to the core marketing principle that’s been instrumental in building the brands we know and love today - great content,” said Vivek Sharma, CEO of Movable Ink. “We congratulate Hilton Worldwide and all of the 2017 Cheetah Digital Insight Award winners for their continued innovation with content, creative, and data-driven efforts in the email channel.”

For information about how your brand can benefit from Movable Ink or to request a demo, visit http://www.movableink.com.

About Movable Ink

Founded in 2010, Movable Ink pioneered the application of personalized experiences to email and has powered over 300 billion intelligent content impressions. Movable Ink’s Intelligent Content Platform enables any marketer to easily create, deploy, and measure the performance of personalized experiences in real time based on the combination of brand content, customer data, and applied business logic. More than 400 innovative companies including Delta, eBay, Spotify, and The Wall Street Journal use Movable Ink to increase engagement and grow revenues with every customer interaction. The company is headquartered in New York City with offices in London and San Francisco.