The Creig Northrop Team of Long & Foster Real Estate was ranked first in the nation for the third time based on sales volume, according to REAL Trends, a provider of statistical analysis for the residential real estate industry, in partnership with The Wall Street Journal. This is the first time any real estate team has achieved the top ranking three times. The Northrop Team also received the nation’s top-ranking position in 2010 and 2011.

The Northrop Team also ranked No. 1 in Maryland with a sales volume of $765,479,027 and 1,772 completed transaction sides in 2016. This marks the 11th consecutive year for achieving the ranking of No. 1 real estate team in Maryland.

“Northrop Team’s No. 1 ranking nationally reflects the unparalleled service we provide our customers. They benefit from a powerful, top-ranked real estate team with wide-reaching resources to accomplish their success,” said Creig Northrop, president and CEO of the Northrop Team. “We position an ahead-of-the-curve, robust marketing effort tailored for our customers.”

The Northrop Team’s ranking is part of REAL Trends The Thousand, which was developed jointly by The Wall Street Journal and REAL Trends. REAL Trends compiles rankings based on surveys of previous applicants as well as more than 900 of the largest United States brokerage firms. An independent third party verifies all submissions, and staff from REAL Trends also reviews these submissions for accuracy.

“Over the 10 years REAL Trends and The Wall Street Journal have collaborated on ranking the top real estate agents and teams in America, no team has been more consistently in the top teams than the Creig Northrop Team,” said Steve Murray, president and owner of REAL Trends. “Reaching the No. 1 position among thousands of top teams in terms of closed volume is not a one-time thing but the result of years of hard work by Creig and his team. All of us at REAL Trends and our marketing partners at The Wall Street Journal congratulate him and his team.”

The Creig Northrop Team of Long & Foster Real Estate is the No. 1 real estate team in Maryland for all brokerages.* They represent buyers and sellers of residential real estate in the Baltimore and Washington metropolitan regions with offices in Annapolis, Clarksville, Sykesville, Silver Spring and Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland. Creig Northrop has more than 25 years of experience in residential real estate and leads a team of over 85 full-time real estate agents. Long & Foster Real Estate is the largest independent residential real estate company in the United States and the No. 1 seller of luxury homes in the Mid-Atlantic region.**



By volume & transactions according to the Wall Street Journal & REAL Trends since 2006

** Luxury Portfolio International and Christie’s International Real Estate

