Prevedere Wins 2017 Red Herring Top 100 North America Award

Prevedere, a cloud-based enterprise predictive analytics provider, today announced that it has been selected as a Red Herring Top 100 North America award winner, one of the technology industry's most prestigious honors. Red Herring top companies are considered the continent's brightest and most innovative private ventures, based on a variety of criteria including financial performance, innovation, business strategy and market penetration. Prevedere was selected out of thousands of applicants, joining some of the world’s most prominent brands, including Alibaba, Google, Kakao, Skype, Spotify, Twitter and YouTube, as Red Herring 100 award winners.

"Being named a Red Herring Top 100 Company is an incredible accomplishment for Prevedere, and we’re very honored to be included alongside such an esteemed list of game changing technology companies,” said Rich Wagner, the company’s founder and CEO. “This award reflects our dedication to providing business leaders with a real-time view of their company’s future performance and helping make critical decisions with timely insight."

“2017’s crop of Top 100 winners has been among our most intriguing yet,” said Alex Vieux, Red Herring’s chairman and CEO. “North America has led the way in tech for so many years, and to see such unique, pioneering entrepreneurs and companies here in California, which is in many ways the heartland of the industry, has been a thrilling experience.”

Recognition as a Red Herring North America 100 company continues the recent momentum of third-party awards and recognition achieved by Prevedere. Earlier this year, the American Business Awards honored Prevedere with the Gold Stevie® Award for veteran-owned business of the year and the Silver Stevie® Award for best business intelligence solution. In addition, the Software and Industry Information Association (SIIA) recently named Prevedere a finalist for the 2017 SIIA CODiE Award in the Best Business Intelligence Reporting & Analytics Solution category. The SIIA CODiE Awards are the premier awards for the software and information industries, and have been recognizing product excellence for over 30 years. The 2017 CODiE Winners will be announced in July.

“What has excited me most is to see so many people forging niches in high-tech and cutting-edge sectors,” added Vieux. “Some of the technical wizardry and first-rate business models showcased here at the conference has been fantastic to learn about. We believe Prevedere embodies the drive, skill and passion on which tech thrives. Prevedere should be proud of its achievement - the competition was incredibly strong.”

Prevedere’s cognitive computing engine monitor’s global economic and consumer behavior leading indicators to develop accurate and real-time predictive models of future demand – by product, category, and geography.

About Prevedere

A leader in business performance forecasting solutions, Prevedere is a predictive analytics company that is changing the way businesses predict and prepare for future demand. With external factors such as energy prices, consumer spending and currency changes often at the root of missed forecasts, Prevedere empowers enterprises to easily integrate these influences into their existing forecasting processes. By tracking and managing thousands of global sources on economic, environmental and consumer behavior data, Prevedere’s cognitive computing engine accurately determines which factors are true leading indicators for company revenues, profits and even individual products, nationally and locally. By augmenting internal data with external predictive analysis, Prevedere’s clients see significant reduction in forecast error and reduce time to insights as much as 90 percent, resulting in smarter, more profitable decisions in an ever-changing economy.

Named the Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year by the 2016 American Business Awards, Prevedere solves a critical void in business planning. To learn more, visit prevedere.com and follow @Prevedere on Twitter.

About Red Herring

Red Herring is a global media company which unites the world's best high technology innovators, venture investors and business decision makers in a variety of forums: a leading innovation magazine, an online daily technology news service, technology newsletters and major events for technology leaders around the globe. Red Herring provides an insider's access to the global innovation economy, featuring unparalleled insights on the emerging technologies driving the economy.