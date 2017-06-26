Invest In Vol LLC is pleased to welcome Vance Harwood, President of Six Figure Investing, to its Advisory Board. Vance has become a leader in improving investors' understanding of volatility products through his site http://www.sixfigureinvesting.com. "The addition of Vance to our team will help Invest In Vol achieve its goal of making volatility more investable through education and active management", said Justin Young, Partner and Portfolio Manager at Invest In Vol.

“Interest in VIX investing has been steadily growing over the last couple of years”, said Dr. Stuart Barton, Invest In Vol's Founder, "and while many investors are attracted by the potential returns that volatility investments have to offer, few feel comfortable integrating them into a traditional portfolio. Vance is a leader in helping investors navigate this landscape, and we look forward to working together with him to help make volatility more investable"

About Invest In Vol

Invest in Vol is a Registered Investment Advisor located in Stamford and registered with the State of Connecticut. For more information about Invest In Vol, please visit http://www.investinvolatility.com

The above information should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any course of action. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Carefully consider the Strategy's investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. Invest In Vol, LLC is the investment advisor for the separately managed accounts (SMA); it provides investment advisory services to individuals and institutional clients and does not sell securities. For a more complete disclosure, click here.