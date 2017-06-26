I truly believe that our country owes a huge debt of gratitude to our U.S. veterans. Helping them make a smooth and successful transition from serving our country to financial independence as a franchise owner is our small way of saying thank you.

This month, Closet & Storage Concepts / More Space Place announced it will offer U.S. military veterans a 25% discount on its initial franchise fee as part of the Veterans Transition Franchise Initiative (VetFran) through the International Franchise Association Franchise Education and Research Foundation.

Bob Lewis, President and CEO of Closet & Storage Concepts / More Space Place, holds a personal reverence for the country’s military veterans as the son and the son-in-law of World War II veterans injured in combat, as well as the uncle of a current member of the U.S. Army. Lewis sees the program as an avenue for saluting these honorable men and women and the sacrifices they have made.

“I truly believe that our country owes a huge debt of gratitude to our U.S. veterans. Helping them make a smooth and successful transition from serving our country to financial independence as a franchise owner is our small way of saying thank you,” explained Lewis.

Not only does Lewis see the program as a way to give back, he also views it as a way to reach out to potential franchise owners with a highly desirable skill set. Although no veterans currently own a Closet & Storage Concepts or More Space Place store of which Lewis is aware, he has heard high praise for military-veteran franchisees from fellow franchise executives.

“Having worked in a structured environment, military veterans bring a unique skill set to the marketplace that positions them to successfully execute a proven business model,” said Lewis, who added that such qualities make for excellent franchisees.

The VetFran Program uses the three-tiered STAR system inspired by military ranks to help potential military-veteran franchisees assess their franchise options and to recognize the level of commitment of the companies participating in the program. Closet & Storage Concepts / More Space Place earned a 3 STAR rank, meeting all the criteria for a 5 STAR rank with the exception of the number of units open, falling just eight units shy of the 50 required for 5 STAR recognition.

In addition, the 25% discount offered by Closet & Storage Concepts / More Space Place is 10 percentage points higher than the minimum 15% discount for a 1 STAR rank and 5 percentage points higher than the minimum 20% discount to achieve a 5 STAR rank.

Closet & Storage Concepts / More Space Place has more than 400 employees and 42 locations nationwide, positioning the company as one of the largest in the space-saving home furnishings & improvement industry.

In 2017, the company opened one new Closet & Storage Concepts franchise location in Modesto, California, and two new More Space Place stores, America’s #1 retailer of the Murphy bed, in Greenville, South Carolina and in San Antonio, Texas.

“I’m feeling quite optimistic about our company’s future,” said Lewis. “I hope that by participating in the VetFran Program, we will encourage some of our country’s veterans to join us on the path to success.”

For information on franchise opportunities with Closet & Storage Concepts or More Space Place, contact: Tom Harris at (760) 728-8228 or email at tomharris(at)closetandstorageconcepts(dot)com.

About Closet & Storage Concepts

Headquartered in West Berlin, NJ, Closet & Storage Concepts designs, manufactures, and installs a wide variety of custom closet, garage, laundry room, pantry, home office, wall bed, and other home storage products. The company was founded in 1987 by President and CEO Bob Lewis in the southern New Jersey/Philadelphia market. In 2000, Closet & Storage Concepts began offering franchise and dealer business opportunities in the United States and Canada. The privately held company has 13 locations, three company-owned and 10 franchise-owned, in 11 states. For more information, please call 1-800-862-1919 or visit http://www.closetandstorageconcepts.com.

About More Space Place

Headquartered in Clearwater, Fla., More Space Place manufactures and sells Murphy beds, custom closets, and other space-saving solutions for residential and commercial use. Currently, there are 29 franchised retail stores located in 10 states. The franchise got its start in 1985 through a license agreement with the original Murphy Bed Company, the company established by William L. Murphy, the inventor of the Murphy bed. Since then, More Space Place has established itself as the premier retailer for wall beds. For more information, please call 1-888-731-3051 or visit http://www.morespaceplace.com.

