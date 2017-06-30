“It's one thing to have your film distributed after it's made, but the Orchard jumped aboard before we even rolled cameras. We couldn’t have better filmmaking partners.”

The Orchard, a pioneering independent film, TV and music distribution company, has recently acquired all worldwide rights to film, Under The Eiffel Tower, from local production company, 180 Degrees. The film, written by 180 Degrees owner and Louisville native, Archie Borders, along with co-writer David Henry and created and developed by the 180 Degrees team, will star Emmy-nominee Matt Walsh (Veep), Cesar Award-winner Judith Godreche (L’auberge espagnole), Ary Abittan (Qu’est-ce qu-on a fait au bon Dieu), David Wain (Wet Hot American Summer), Gary Cole (Talladedga Nights) and Michaela Watkins (Casual). The Orchard is planning a theatrical release of the film in addition to domestic and worldwide distribution.

Under The Eiffel Tower depicts Matt Walsh as a middle-aged bourbon salesman who unexpectedly proposes to and is rejected by his best friend’s 24-year-old daughter under the Eiffel Tower. This sparks a wine-fuelled jaunt across the French countryside where he discovers romantic possibilities with a beautiful, independent French woman (Godreche).

Godreche is producing the film alongside Michael Fitzer and Erin Roark of 180 Degrees, and Stacey Parks. Executive producers are Paul Davidson, Danielle DiGiacomo and Brad Navin. Currently prepping for a July production start in France, The Orchard, which announced the acquisition at this year's Cannes Film Festival, is planning a theatrical release of the film in addition to domestic and worldwide distribution in 2018.

180 Degrees is rapidly growing and thrilled about their partnership with The Orchard for the production of Under The Eiffel Tower. “They've been incredibly supportive of the movie and are genuinely excited to make the film,” said Borders. “It's one thing to have your film distributed after it's made, but the Orchard jumped aboard before we even rolled cameras. We couldn’t have better filmmaking partners.”

Aside from this project, they have four other feature projects in various stages of active development: a social justice centered drama, a psychological horror film, a generational mother/daughter comedy/drama and a comedy/drama about the pitfalls of fame.

In the past year, 180 Degrees has produced work for large and small local, regional and national clients. The accessible production company based out of Louisville, Kentucky enjoys both sides of their business: bringing the stories of local clients to life in a cinematic way, as well as creating feature length movies with high-profile talent. 180 Degrees is not just a film company, but a team of talented people who offer all aspects of digital media production – from creative development and scripting to production management and post-production.

About 180 Degrees

180 Degrees is a full-service production company started by Archie Borders and Mike Fitzer in 2011 and joined by partner Erin Roark in 2013. They specialize in local, regional and national corporate communication, commercial advertising, B-to-B, B-to-C and long format productions including documentary, not-for-profit fundraising media and feature film production. Their work has been seen on all national networks, cable, iTunes, Amazon, Netflix and many international media outlets.