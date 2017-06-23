Four attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP have been recognized in Who’s Who Legal: Labour, Employment & Benefits Guide 2017. Featured in the guide are:

Peter W. Zinober, who specializes in the defense of employment discrimination cases in state and federal court, both jury and non-jury, as well as wage and hour, disability discrimination, Sarbanes-Oxley, Dodd-Frank, and other whistleblower defense, age, and all other types of employment litigation. Zinober is a shareholder in the firm’s Tampa and Orlando offices.

Robert M. Goldich, who has more than 35 years of experience as a labor and employment lawyer and litigator representing employers in all aspects of labor and employee relations, including general employment counseling, employment contract negotiation, collective bargaining negotiations, labor arbitration, and the representation of employers in administrative and courtroom litigation. Goldich is a shareholder in the firm’s Philadelphia and Phoenix offices.

Jordan W. Cowman, who handles diverse employment matters, including employment discrimination and wrongful termination cases, wage and hour compliance, labor arbitration cases, non-competition cases, and internal corporate investigations. Cowman is a shareholder in the firm’s Dallas and Houston offices.

Todd D. Wozniak, who defends companies and public institutions throughout the United States in labor and employment, ERISA, and business disputes. He is co-chair of the firm’s National Labor & Employment Practice’s ERISA Litigation team and is experienced in ERISA and employee benefits litigation. Wozniak is a shareholder in the firm’s Atlanta office.

According to its website, Who’s Who Legal: Labour, Employment & Benefits 2017 recognizes the world’s leading labour and employment lawyers. Nominees are selected based upon research and an independent survey taken by general counsel and private practice lawyers around the world. Only those who meet the independent international criteria are selected for the guide.

Greenberg Traurig’s Global Labor & Employment Practice serves clients from offices throughout the United States, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Members of the practice have had numerous trial wins and are frequently called upon to handle complex, bet-the-company, and large high-stake cases, including class and collective actions. On the labor side, a leading group of lawyers regularly represents management with labor-relations matters. Labor & Employment team members assist clients with complex employment issues, and design practical, proactive strategies that can be readily implemented by today’s human resources professionals. The practice has been recognized by Law360 as “Practice Group of the Year” for Labor & Employment (2011 and 2013), and has received a regional award from American Lawyer affiliate, Daily Report, for “Litigation Department of the Year” in Georgia (Labor & Employment 2015). In addition, the practice is recognized by The Legal 500 United States in the areas of Labor and Employment Litigation, Workplace & Employment Counseling, Labor-Management Relations, and Trade Secrets Litigation. Visit Greenberg Traurig’s Labor & Employment Blog for insights and analysis of the latest labor and employment developments, including legislation, regulations, cases, policies, and trends.

