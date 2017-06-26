DIGIOP Partners with National Anti-Organized Retail Crime Association

DIGIOP announces its newest business affiliation with National Anti-Organized Retail Crime Association (NAORCA). This partnership joins DIGIOP and NAORCA in the global effort to take a stand against unethical behavior.

DIGIOP’s Loss Prevention technology intelligently integrates key data points from businesses and partners it with live and recorded video to automate the loss prevention process. This integration allows businesses to quickly identify trends and patterns that are indicative of loss. Combined with DIGIOP’s Loss Prevention auditing services, clients are alerted of potential issues before they become a significant problem for the business.

Christopher McGourty, Executive Director of NAORCA states, "Organized retail crime groups have coerced and work in collusion with internal employees committing many different forms of theft. DIGIOP's solution will help defend against these crimes and keep employees and customers safe."

Larry Harte, DIGIOP franchise owner of Greater Cincinnati states, “NAORCA is a big time organization. Growing from their LinkedIn group roots to be one of the dominating forces in fighting crime in just a few years says a lot about their leadership and vision. We appreciate their collaboration efforts and look forward to working together.”

About DIGIOP

DIGIOP provides a complete loss prevention solution for business owners by providing best-in-class technology and services with a focus on re-inventing the way retailers and hospitality view Loss Prevention services. DIGIOP’s goal is to bridge the gap between Loss Prevention and Technology to change the way companies tackle loss in their business.

http://www.digiop.com

About NAORCA

NAORCA is an association of more than 3,000 businesses and law enforcement officials addressing organized retail crime through collaboration, education, training, awareness, and working for stronger legislation. NAORCA is passionate and dedicated to the cause and strongly believes they can make a global impact.

http://www.naorca.org