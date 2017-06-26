Grants Offers Smart Fleet Technology to School Districts to Promote Safety and Efficiency for School Bus Transportation You can’t put a price on peace of mind, which is why we want to make technology affordable for school officials to look out for the students under their care and not worry about the price tag

Zonar, the leader in smart fleet management technology, and the National Association for Pupil Transportation (NAPT) today announced the joint sponsorship of the Don Carnahan Memorial Grant program for 2017. Grant winners will receive the latest bus safety, security and efficiency technology hardware valued at up to $50,000.

The joint sponsors are giving school districts in the U.S. and Canada access to Zonar’s industry-leading fleet management technology, which is designed to support and promote the improved safety and efficiency of pupil transportation programs. The grant sponsors recognize the changing needs of the industry and are providing school districts with access to leading edge smart bus fleet technology.

“We created the grant to provide school districts and communities with the safest school transportation technology available,” said H. Kevin Mest, senior vice president and general manager of passenger services, Zonar. “You can’t put a price on peace of mind, which is why we want to make technology affordable for school officials to look out for the students under their care and not worry about the price tag.”

“School districts are constantly facing decreased budgets, forcing them to do more with less. We’re partnering with Zonar to help districts keep students safe on their way to and from school and alleviate some of that financial burden,” said Mike Martin, executive director at NAPT. “With smart fleet management tools quickly becoming a necessary aspect of ensuring students’ safety, our members have the opportunity to get a comprehensive solution for their district.”

With the help of NAPT, Zonar has awarded dozens of technology grants over the past seven years. After reviewing the 2017 application group, Zonar will award this year’s grant winners on a rolling bases until Septeber 30th and make a formal announcement of the winners at the 43rd Annual NAPT Conference and Trade Show, November 4-7, 2017 in Columbus, OH.

For more information on the Don Carnahan Memorial Grant or to submit an application, visit http://www.zonarsystems.com/grant-program

About Zonar

Founded in 2001, Zonar has pioneered smart fleet management technology by providing innovative technology that has changed fleet operations in the vocational, pupil and commercial trucking industries. With a unique focus on this field, the Company offers a complete suite of solutions and specialized platforms for our customers in multiple markets. Our patented, award-winning technology keeps fleet owners and managers connected to their fleets and drivers to dispatchers. Headquartered in Seattle and majority-owned by technology company Continental, Zonar also has a Technology Development Center in downtown Seattle, a regional office in Cincinnati, and a distribution center outside of Atlanta. For more information about Zonar Systems, go to http://www.zonarsystems.com

About NAPT

NAPT is the world’s premier market space for public and private student transportation service providers and the companies that provide valuable products and services to support safe student transportation. They believe transportation is integral to education, an invaluable component of a successful educational enterprise. As the leading trade association in the student transportation industry, NAPT is dedicated to helping their members engage in and influence policy making that will enhance operational safety and administrative efficiency. NAPT is headquartered in Albany, NY. http://www.napt.org