Fiber Mountain, Inc., the Glass Core Company and provider of transformative and managed fiber connectivity for webscale, enterprise and colocation data centers, today announced it has continued expansion of the Glass Core product range with a new family of layer 1 SDN Optical Path Exchanges (OPX) and a comprehensive extension to the LS-2000 family of Fiber Port Aggregators (FPAs).

The new AP-4300 OPX family provides two (2) new models supporting Single Mode and MultiMode managed optical connectivity for 25Gbps/100Gbps Ethernet networks. The new LS-2000 family includes nine (9) new 2RU models supporting Single Mode and MultiMode fiber to breakout or aggregate 24 fiber MPO, 12 fiber MPO or 8 fiber MPO interfaces to LC or MPO connectivity. All new products are managed by Fiber Mountain’s AllPath Director (APD) orchestration software.

Coupled with the new OPXs, Fiber Mountain is also announcing AllPath Director (APD) release 3.0. This release adds new features to the award-winning orchestration software platform, including an Audit Trail of all actions taken and live Network Documentation of the entire network infrastructure of layer 1 devices and connections.

“The addition of these new products to our Glass Core portfolio, along with updated APD orchestration capabilities, continues to enhance the evolving dynamic data center network infrastructure. The Glass Core-based managed and dynamic network infrastructure increases overall operations efficiency in data center networks,” said M. H. Raza, CEO of Fiber Mountain.

AllPath Director (APD) release 3.0 includes the ability to create a full Audit Trail of actions taken, with reporting functions built-in. Operations and management personnel can sort all logged actions on any defined parameter and export the entire Audit Trail to a .CSV or .PDF file. No actions may be deleted from the tamper-proof log files.

Release 3.0 also adds the ability to document the entire network, including all attached devices and all connections. Like the Audit Trail, Network Documentation can be viewed, sorted by parameters and exported. Users can also compare two files, facilitating operations’ ability to troubleshoot and track changes from week to week.

Capabilities recently added to APD in support of the expanded offering from Fiber Mountain include:



Discovery and provision of the new AP-4300 OPX models

Discover and configure Fiber Mountain’s L-Series Fiber Port Aggregators and Breakouts

A new Port ID screen that can reserve and label physical layer ports

View status of all open/in use/reserved ports

The OPX family of products provides switching of data at Layer 1, and can be used for cross connect applications in data centers, colocation environments and enterprise networks. Applications include leaf switch or top-of-rack switch replacement with a cross-connect architecture for a more dynamic, managed and optimized network. Among many other applications is the ability to monitor/tap any port at any time without the pains and costs of the traditional physical layer monitor/tap cassettes.

The new AP-4300 OPX line launches with two models.

AP-4340 OPX provides 32 QSFP28 ports for 128 x 25 GbE ports any to any port capability.

AP-4350 OPX provides 32 QSFP28 ports for 31 x 100 GbE ports any to any port capability.

The new LS-2000 Series launches with 9 new models:

Single Mode (OS2):

LS-2506: 144 x LC front, 6 x MPO24 rear

LS-2512: 144 x LC front, 12 x MPO12 rear

LS-2518: 144 x LC front, 18 x MPO8 rear

LS-2608: 24 x MPO8 front, 8 x MPO24 rear

MultiMode (OM4):

LS-2706: 144 x LC front, 6 x MPO24 rear

LS-2712: 144 x LC front, 12 x MPO12 rear

LS-2718: LS-2518: 144 x LC front, 18 x MPO8 rear

LS-2725: 160 x LC front, 20 x MPO8 rear

LS-2808: 24 x MPO8 front, 8 x MPO24 rear

Both the AP-4300 OPX series and the new LS-2000 series will be available in July. The existing LS-2520 Fiber Port breakout for Cisco NCS 1002 and the LS-2525 are available today.

Fiber Mountain continues to develop and enhance new ways to create software defined physical infrastructure. Glass Core solutions, including APD and OPX, enable operations and networking personnel to better identify, manage and control the changing landscape of data centers and colocation environments.

For more information visit http://info.fibermountain.com/GlassCore

