Kaleidescape Welcomes Eagle Rock Concert Films to Its Movie Store

SUNNYVALE, Calif. – June 26, 2017 -- Kaleidescape, Inc., the leading manufacturer of home-theater movie players and servers, today announced the availability of content from Eagle Rock Entertainment in the Kaleidescape Movie Store. Eagle Rock is the premier brand in concert films, with a catalog that boasts performances by Paul McCartney, Katy Perry, Monty Python, Peter Gabriel, the Rolling Stones, Madonna, The Who, and Queen.

“We are excited to have our titles on the Kaleidescape Movie Store,” said Rob Gill, General Manager at Eagle Rock Entertainment. “As the consumer viewing experience evolves, Kaleidescape’s one-of-a-kind system provides an innovative way to enjoy our concerts.”

“Kaleidescape’s movie players are renowned for delivering the best audio quality in the industry. They support modern lossless multi-channel and object-based formats. The Kaleidescape Movie Store matches our player capabilities with downloaded movies that have the finest available audio quality,” said Cheena Srinivasan, Kaleidescape founder and CEO. “That’s why Eagle Rock’s concerts are such a great fit. Nearly every Eagle Rock concert features a spectacular lossless DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack. We are thrilled to offer Eagle Rock’s catalog of concerts to our customers so they can enjoy these pristine performances in the comfort of their home.”

More than 50 Eagle Rock concerts and documentaries, representing a wide array of genres, are now available in the Kaleidescape Movie Store. Over 100 more will be added this summer. Each individual song is bookmarked so that Kaleidescape’s Play Song feature can immediately initiate playback of any song in any concert.

Kaleidescape designs and manufactures movie players and servers that deliver an unparalleled cinematic experience. Tens of thousands of movie lovers around the world have chosen Kaleidescape for their home cinema. Kaleidescape’s movie store, with over 11,000 movies and 2,000 TV seasons licensed from major motion picture and independent studios, offers the best selection and the highest quality movies and TV shows available online, including the largest selection of true 4K Ultra HD and 4K HDR titles. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, Kaleidescape sells its products through custom integrators throughout the world. For more information, please visit http://www.kaleidescape.com.

Eagle Rock Entertainment is the world’s largest producer and distributor of music programming for TV, DVD, Blu-Ray and Digital Media. Eagle produces quality HD programs, both concerts and documentaries, directly alongside artists including Imagine Dragons, Paul McCartney, Katy Perry, The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, The Who, Queen, and Peter Gabriel. Eagle is a multiple Grammy® Award winner and has received numerous multi-platinum sales awards around the world. Eagle Vision is headquartered in London, and is a Universal Music Group company.

