Larson Electronics LLC, a leading industrial lighting company, announced to release of a new explosion proof fan (EPF-SM-24) to be added to its catalog of products this week. This Class I Division 1 approved fan has been designed as spot cooling solution for use in hazardous atmospheres.

This electric explosion proof fan has been designed and rated for use in atmospheres that include flammable or explosive vapors, gas, or dusts. It is important to add that this fan is not completely explosion proof but, has all the design elements that minimize risk including, aluminum blades and a thermally protected maintenance free 1/2 HP motor. This pedestal fan has a 24" diameter and generates over 7,980 CFM of air output for efficient spot cooling. This fan is available in 115V operating at 9.8 amps or 208-230V operating at 4.9 amps. The powder coated steel fan guards offer corrosion resistance and a high degree of durability while the pedestal stand offers a sturdy base. This explosion proof fan weighs 78 pounds, spins at 1,725 RPM and comes equipped with 50' of 16/3 SOOW cable terminated in an explosion proof plug.

This explosion proof fan comes equipped with 50' of 16/3 chemical and abrasion resistant SOOW cord that is fitted with an explosion proof cord cap for easy connection to explosion proof outlets. Plug options include a 5-15 15 amp straight blade plug for use with 120V explosion proof outlets, a 5-20 20 amp straight blade plug for use with 120V explosion proof outlets, or a 6-20 20 amp straight blade plug for use with 220-240V explosion proof outlets. Applications for this explosion proof fan include, but are not limited to: Hazardous locations, industrial sites, oil and gas facilities, processing plants, construction, aerospace facilities, indoor/outdoor cooling systems and more.

"Working in locations that are rated as hazardous is dangerous enough as it is and throwing extreme heat in the mix only makes things worse," said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC."Not only is this electric explosion proof fan specifically designed for hazardous locations but, it also provides a safe and effective way to keep your workers cool and productive during those long, hot days."

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

