AB&R® (American Barcode and RFID Inc.), a nationwide provider of proven supply chain solutions, earned the title of being one of the 2017 azcentral.com Top Companies to Work for in Arizona, for the 3rd year in a row.

AB&R® offers growth opportunities in the company and ensures that their employees feel valued. They celebrate achievements by having team members spotlight others who demonstrate one or more of the five idealized core values of the company for an opportunity to be named to Eagles Club. Eagles Club members receive an all expenses paid trip for two to a travel destination.

“We like to acknowledge the accomplishments of all our employees and take the opportunity to share accolades regularly,” says Mike Stryczek, CEO of AB&R®, “Our ability to attract and retain top talent directly contributes to our consistent growth, profitability and industry-leading products and solutions.”

AB&R® honors their customers as much the employees and takes pride in the relationships they have built. Events occur continuously throughout the year to sustain and strengthen relationships between their staff and customers. As an example, AB&R® held a private networking event at the Phoenix Zoo this past December for customers, employees and their families to enjoy festive lights during the holiday season.

“Our employee turnover rate remains extraordinarily low, which reduces recruitment costs, retains knowledge and builds deeper, longer-term customer relationships,” mentioned CEO of AB&R®.

AB&R®’s strongest strategy is their teamwork mentality. Each team member has a purpose and works in close collaboration with other members to perfect a solution, process a sale, share knowledge and more. It is highly encouraged for AB&R® employees to get involved in the community. Teams spent time together bell ringing for The Salvation Army. AB&R® also contributed supplies to the Hydrate Arizona Water Drive, exceeding their goal and donating 3,800 water bottles.

The “Top Companies” will be honored at a celebration and awards breakfast reception on June 29, 2017, at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess.

For complete details visit http://www.abr.com or topcompanies.azcentral.com.