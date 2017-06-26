Mobile App Blinker Named a Colorado Companies to Watch Winner

Blinker

Blinker, the app that lets you buy, sell or finance a car with the snap of a photo, announced today that it has been named a Colorado Company to Watch, acknowledging the drive, excellence and influence of Blinker as a growing company in the state. Colorado Companies to Watch honors second stage companies that develop valuable products and services, create quality jobs, enrich communities, and create new industries throughout Colorado.

“Blinker is honored to receive this distinction, and we are proud to be based in Colorado,” said Rod Buscher, founder and CEO of Blinker. “After doing business here for more than three decades, we built Blinker to innovate the auto industry by putting people in control of car ownership using a mobile app, in the same way that Airbnb revolutionized its industry.”

Blinker makes the used car process easier, quicker and safer than other private-party options or visiting a traditional dealership, and helps people earn or save thousands more per transaction on average by cutting out middlemen. Using patented, image-recognition technology, Blinker is the only mobile app that allows people to buy, sell, finance or refinance their car themselves by simply snapping a photo, without going to the bank or dealership. Users can list their car for sale, buy a car, apply for a new loan or refinance their current loan, all entirely through the app.

“We are pleased to recognize Blinker as one of Colorado’s 50 most innovative second stage companies,” says Rick Ninneman, Colorado Companies to Watch board chairman. “These companies contribute significantly to the growth and economic independence of the state by developing new services and products, creating jobs, enriching communities and generating new industries.”

Colorado Companies to Watch recognizes the driving economic forces in the state by focusing not merely on growth, but on the true impact and influence of an organization. By focusing on second stage companies across the state, the program offers distinct insight into the state’s economic landscape and recognizes organizations often overlooked for the critical impact they have in their industries, communities and regions, as well as our state as a whole.

Earlier this year, Blinker was selected from hundreds of applicants around the world for the SXSW® Interactive Innovation Awards that honor the “best and latest advancements in the digital industry.” Blinker was recognized for its creativity, form, function and overall experience in the “New Economy” category, which is awarded to the company that is best “redefining the exchange of goods and services.”

Blinker was also recognized during the 2016 Denver Startup Week as a Denver Gazelle, a distinction given by the Denver Office of Economic Development to local companies exhibiting high growth and job creation potential. ​

About Blinker

Blinker is a free mobile app that puts people in control of buying, selling and financing cars. Using patented, image-recognition technology, Blinker makes everything as easy as snapping a photo. Launched in 2016, Blinker is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, and led by a team of auto and finance industry veterans. Blinker has partnerships with CARFAX® and Black Book™. For more information, visit blinker.com or download the app from the App Store or Google Play Store.

About Colorado Companies to Watch

Colorado Companies to Watch is an awards program honoring 2nd-stage companies headquartered in the state of Colorado. The 400 companies that have been honored since the program’s inception demonstrate high performance in the marketplace or exhibit innovative products or processes. The program is designed to seek businesses from a wide range of industries throughout the state, not just the major metropolitan areas. The 50 companies selected each year make an astounding impact on Colorado's economy by collectively providing thousands of jobs and contributing millions of dollars in revenue. The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) launched the program in 2009 in conjunction with the Edward Lowe Foundation and valuable community partners from across Colorado. For more information on Colorado Companies to Watch, visit ColoradoCompaniestoWatch.org, facebook.com/ColoradoCompaniestoWatch and Twitter @ColoradoCTW.