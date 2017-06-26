On June 10, EY announced that Karl Sun of Lucid Software, provider of cloud-based visual productivity platform Lucidchart and digital publishing solution Lucidpress, received the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2017 Award in the Business Services category in the Utah Region. The award recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance, and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Sun was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was presented at a special gala event at The Grand America Hotel on Saturday, June 10, 2017.

Lucid Software’s products, Lucidchart and Lucidpress, have become essential for millions of users. They have a combined total of over 10 million users in 175 countries. The company, which Sun co-founded with business partner Ben Dilts in 2010, has raised $42.1 million to date in three rounds.

In his acceptance speech, Sun credited his family and team for making his success possible, saying, “There’s no way we could have come this far without them.”

In reference to Sun, Dave Grow, longtime Lucid Software employee and COO, commented, “What I admire most about Karl is that he is very low ego. One thing that never ceases to impress me is how he interviews every single candidate before they get an offer. Coming out of of that, we see a typical response from the candidate: ‘I am so glad I got to meet Karl. I didn’t realize he would be so down-to-earth and humble, and he seems like he’ll be a great person to work with.’ And he is.”

Since 1986, EY has honored entrepreneurs whose ingenuity, spirit of innovation, and discipline have driven their companies’ success, transformed their industries, and made a positive impact on their communities. Past honorees include Howard Schultz of Starbucks, Pierre Omidyar of eBay, and Rick Alden of Skullcandy.

As a Utah Region award winner, Sun is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2017 national program. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 18, 2017. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth ForumTM, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Lucid Software

Lucid Software is the parent company of two cloud-based visual productivity applications: Lucidchart and Lucidpress. Lucidchart is an essential visual productivity platform that helps anyone understand and share ideas, information, and processes with clarity. Lucidpress is an intuitive design and brand management platform allowing anyone to create on-brand content faster. Both are utilized in over 175 countries by more than 10 million users, including Comcast, NASA, Netflix, Target, and Xerox. Since the Utah-based company’s founding in 2010, Lucid Software has grown in revenue by nearly 100 percent each year and has received numerous awards for its business and workplace culture. For more information about Lucid Software, visit golucid.co.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, chosen from an independent panel of judges including entrepreneurs and prominent leaders from business, finance, and the local community. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership, and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing, and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national, and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy