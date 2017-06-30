Procedures to deal with gynecomastia are now one of the most popular male plastic surgery procedures. More and more men are realizing that there’s no reason they can’t benefit from plastic surgery and other procedures.

A June 22 article on Bloomberg News discusses a new report by the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. The report says that 31 percent of male respondents say that they would likely seriously contemplate a surgery or another type of procedure to improve their appearance. 58 percent of these men were in the 25 to 34 year-old cohort. Beverly Hills based plastic surgeon Payam Jarrah-Nejad, M.D., F.I.C.S., F.A.C.S., known more casually to his patients and colleagues as Dr. J, says that thid is just the latest data point in a long-brewing trend in which more and more men are realizing that there’s no reason they can’t benefit from plastic surgery and other procedures.

Dr. J points out that he sees a number of patients for the three most popular male procedures cited in the study: nose reshaping (rhinoplasty), ear pinning (otoplasty), and surgeries to address gynecomastia (a condition associated with oversized male breasts). He notes that the prevalence of these and other procedures seem to arise out of a number of relatively recent societal changes.

Dr. J says that gynecomastia, liposuction, and tummy tuck procedures for men are a case in point. He says that, not so long ago, most of society’s focus was on the shape and appearance of women’s bodies. Since the latter part of the 20th century, however, males have been gradually becoming more and more body conscious to the point where it’s now quite common for men to work out and watch their weight in order to improve their appearance. Dr. J notes that looking into body contouring procedures is simply the next logical step now that many men are just as concerned about their appearance in a swimsuit as women are.

Dr. J notes that rhinoplasty and facelifts/facial rejuvenation procedures, on the other hand, have long been one of the most popular male procedures, but that millennial patients are requesting these procedures in greater numbers as they begin to get older. The doctor adds that, in the past, even men who might have been very dissatisfied with their appearance might hesitate to obtain such a procedure because it was something they simply didn’t associate with men like themselves. Dr. J adds that he believes that plastic surgeries are for anyone who wants them and that, more and more, men of all ages are agreeing with him.

