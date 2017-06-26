David is tireless in his work to achieve the optimal outcome for his clients

David Welton of Alain Pinel Realtors’ Saratoga office was named one of America’s top real estate professionals by Real Trends, as advertised in The Wall Street Journal. He is a member of “The Thousand Top Real Estate Professionals,” a prestigious national awards ranking sponsored annually by Real Trends and advertised in The Wall Street Journal. Welton continues to rank in the top one half of 1 percent of the more than 1.1 million Realtors nationwide.

“What my clients can expect from me is market expertise and tenacious representation of their best interests and goals,” said Welton. “I think that is reflected in my being named again to The Thousand by Real Trends, and I am honored to be noted among such esteemed professionals.”

The Thousand real estate professionals was announced on June 23, 2017, with four categories honoring the top 250 residential agents and agent teams for excellence in:



Individual Sales Professionals—Sales volume

Individual Sales Professionals—Transaction sides

Team Professionals—Sales volume

Team Professionals—Transaction sides

Two additional categories are based on average sales price broken down into the top 50 residential agents and agent teams for excellence in:



Individual Sales Professionals – Average Sales Price

Team Professionals – Average Sales Price

According to The Thousand, Welton had sales volume totaling $70,765,300, ranking him 248 in the nation among real estate professionals.

“David is tireless in his work to achieve the optimal outcome for his clients,” said Rainy Hake Austin, executive vice president and COO of APR. “David continues to win business and earn referrals because he is one of the best at what he does, and we’re so proud to have him as part of the Alain Pinel Realtors team.”

The ranking of The Thousand can be found at: http://www.thethousandrealestateprofessionals.com.

About Alain Pinel Realtors®

Alain Pinel Realtors (APR) is the largest privately owned residential real estate company in Northern California and is consistently ranked among the top 10 largest residential real estate firms in the United States based on closed-sales volume. The firm has 1,400 agents in more than 30 offices throughout Northern California. APR was founded in 1990 by CEO and President Paul L. Hulme, and is based in Saratoga, Calif. Visit us at apr.com, china.apr.com, facebook.com/AlainPinelRealtors, and @AlainPinel.

About The Thousand

This awards program was developed jointly by WSJ. Custom Studios (and is not affiliated with the Editorial Department) and REAL Trends, a leading source of analysis and information for the residential real estate brokerage industry. REAL Trends The Thousand honors America’s elite real estate professionals and their companies and is compiled and analyzed by REAL Trends with a special ad section included in The Wall Street Journal.