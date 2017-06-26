Windstar Launches New Star Collector Voyages

With dozens of sailings to choose from, and more to be announced for Europe 2018, we are thrilled to now offer an extensive collection of longer voyages designed for the person who wants to sail longer, get closer, and discover the world...

Small ship cruise line Windstar Cruises has launched a fresh series of back-to-back cruises, where longer and more in-depth voyages from 14 to 34 days feature few repeated ports in the new Star Collector Voyages. In addition to the elegance of an extended trip with the luxury of unpacking only once, guests also get to take advantage of traveling light for these epic journeys, as all Star Collector Voyages include free daily laundry service.

Star Collector Voyages combine some of Windstar’s most popular itineraries for a longer exploration of the region and feature overnights in port (like Jost Van Dyke in the British Virgin Islands and Hong Kong, for example), allowing guests to make the absolute most of their trip.

“With dozens of sailings to choose from, and more to be announced for Europe 2018, we are thrilled to now offer an extensive collection of longer voyages designed for the person who wants to sail longer, get closer, and discover the world of Windstar 180 degrees from ordinary,” said Windstar President John Delaney.

Guests can cruise through multiple regions and even cross the Atlantic on unforgettable journeys that cover numerous parts of the world on one of eight Star Collector Voyages:

Arabia & Ancient Spice Routes - Athens to Singapore - 34 Days: Embark from Athens on an odyssey of contrasts and retrace some of the oldest known sea routes in the world, experiencing the cuisine, culture, and landmarks of Egypt, Jordan, Oman, UAE, India, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Malaysia.

The Grandeur of Southeast Asia - Singapore to Bangkok (or reverse) - 28 Days: Set sail on a journey of memorable contrasts to sample elegant cuisines and explore breathtaking UNESCO settings in Malaysia, Brunei, China, Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines. (There are two sail dates on this itinerary.)

Sailing Among Dragons: China & Japan - Singapore to Beijing (Tianjin) - 28 Days: Wander through ancient temples and cosmopolitan cities in this diverging adventure of old and new in Vietnam, China, and Japan.

The Best of China, Korea & Japan - Hong Kong to Tokyo (Yokohama) - 28 Days: An ideal choice for adventurous travelers seeking an array of excursion options, this journey from China to South Korea and Japan grants access to more than 17 exceptional UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Crossing to the Caribbean Saints - Lisbon to Philipsburg (St. Maarten) - 21 Days: Rekindle the romance of a classic ocean voyage with this transatlantic cruise from Lisbon, Portugal to tropical Bridgetown, Barbados. Once in the Caribbean, set a course among the southern island havens and highlights, with stops at some of the best beaches in the world, ending in St. Maarten.

Classic Caribbean Havens & Harbors - Philipsburg (St. Maarten) to Colón (Panama) - 14 Days: Cruise the southernmost and warmest waters of the Caribbean, stopping off in sun-drenched Aruba and exploring the untouched natural splendors in Colombia and Panama.

Caribbean Beaches & Costa Rican Cloudforests – Bridgetown (Barbados) to Puerto Caldera (Costa Rica) - 14 Days: With time in the Southern Caribbean Islands, the charming remote white beaches and quaint village markets then give way to tropical jungles, the Panama Canal, and the Pacific Ocean, ending in Costa Rica.

Caribbean Explorations - Philipsburg to Philipsburg (St. Maarten) - 14 Days: Skip the usual Caribbean cruise stops and discover the small harbors, overlooked havens, and most remote secrets among the Leeward Islands, with the lesser-known charms of Barbuda, Soper’s Hole in Tortola, Gustavia in St. Barthélemy, St. Lucia’s Pigeon Island, and much more. (There are 14 sail dates on this itinerary.)

