For more information about the class action lawsuit filed against Golden State Overnight Delivery Service, please call Attorney Nicholas De Blouw at the firm Blumenthal Nordrehaug and Bhowmik at (866) 771-7099.

The San Francisco labor law attorneys at Blumenthal, Nordrehaug and Bhowmik lodged a putative class action lawsuit against Golden State Overnight Delivery Service, Inc. for allegedly failing to provide their drivers in California with the legally required thirty minute uninterrupted meal periods and off duty rest breaks. The class action also alleges that Golden State Overnight failed to properly reimburse the drivers for necessary business expenses incurred on the company's behalf. The Golden State Overnight class action lawsuit, Case No. RG17862924 is currently pending in the Alameda County Superior Court. To view a copy of the Complaint, click here.

The lawsuit filed against Golden State Overnight claims that the drivers working for the company were not provided timely thirty minute uninterrupted meal breaks prior to their fifth hour of work. The Complaint further alleges that as a result of their rigorous work schedules, the drivers were not able to take off duty rest breaks either. California law requires employers to provide their non-exempt employees paid on an hourly basis with thirty minute meal periods before the employee works five hours and off duty rest breaks.

For more information about the class action lawsuit filed against Golden State Overnight Delivery Service, please call Attorney Nicholas De Blouw at the firm Blumenthal Nordrehaug and Bhowmik at (866) 771-7099 or click here.

Blumenthal, Nordrehaug and Bhowmik is a San Francisco employment law firm that dedicates its practice to helping employees, fight back against unfair business practices, including violations of the California Labor Code and Fair Labor Standards Act.