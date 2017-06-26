University of Electro-Communications, Tokyo publishes the UEC June 2017 issue of the UEC e-Bulletin that includes feature articles on 'eco-friendly organic photovoltaics' and 'post-quantum cryptography and security for Internet of Things' ; and research highlights on ‘fluid mechanics of table tennis balls'; 'AI inspired intelligent traffic management; ‘prosthetic limbs made user-friendly with polymer based elastic sensors’; ‘superconducting digital to analog convertors’; ‘inference of Bayesian networks by innovative algorithms’; and ‘robotic vision sensors based on light sensitive bacterial proteins’.

http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/

The June 2017 issue of the UEC e-Bulletin includes feature articles about young researchers who are on the UEC Tenure Track Program covering research on 'eco-friendly organic photovoltaics' by Varun Vohra and 'post-quantum cryptography and security for Internet of Things' by Bagus Santoso.

Topics focuses on 'fluid mechanics of table tennis balls' by Takeshi, Miyazaki, and 'innovative insights into artificial intelligence', Satoshi Kurihara.

Research highlights from high impact publications are 'Robotic vision sensors based on light sensitive bacterial proteins', Yoshiko Okada-Shudo; 'Digital to analog convertors generate bipolar voltages when coupled to a polarity switchable double flux amplifier', Yoshinao Mizugaki; 'Inference of Bayesian networks made fast and easy using an extended depth-first search algorithm', Chao Li and Maomi Ueno; 'Prosthetic limbs made user-friendly with polymer based elastic sensors', Yinlai Jiang.

Features

Computer science: Post-quantum cryptography and security for Internet of Things

"I have been really lucky to have studied and worked with many people in many countries," says Bagus Santoso, tenure track assistant professor at the Department of Computer and Network Engineering, University of Electro-Communications, Tokyo. "In Indonesia, my home country, I really enjoyed mathematics at high school. I was interested in applying math concepts, and decided to come to Japan to study computer science." After a year learning Japanese in Tokyo, Bagus was admitted to study at the famous Toyota National College of Technology, Toyota, Aichi, where he got his first opportunity to study computer science, electronic engineering, and artificial intelligence.

Eco-friendly organic photovoltaics: Saving the planet with flexible electronics

"My research on organic photovoltaic (OPVs) devices reflects my fascination with electronic gadgets and concerns about the environment," says Varun Vohra, tenure-track assistant professor at the Department of Engineering Science, UEC, Tokyo. "So I want to save the planet with flexible electronics!"

Research Highlights

Prosthetic limbs made user-friendly with polymer based elastic sensors.

http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/research-highlights/2017/prosthetic-limbs-made-user-friendly-with-polymer-based-elastic-sensors.html

Prostheses are used to replace body parts damaged through trauma or congenital deficiencies. A wide range of prosthetic limbs exist including myoelectric prostheses that operate by so-called surface electromyography (sEMG), where pulses of electrical voltage from muscles are relayed to sensors when users want to initiate a movement. However, a major problem limit the application of such prosthetic devices is the instability of the electrical signals measured.

Digital to analog convertors generate bipolar voltages when coupled to a polarity switchable double flux amplifier

http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/research-highlights/2017/digital-to-analog-convertors.html

Digital to analog convertors (DACs) are devices that convert digital, typically binary signals to outputs in the form of voltage. The voltage generated can then be used to produce light, as in video and television or sound, as in MP3 players. Single-flux-quantum (SFQ)-based DACs fabricated using superconducting Josephson junctions generate voltages of quantum accuracy, which would be applied for metrological applications, i.e., realization of AC voltage standards.

Inference of Bayesian networks made fast and easy using an extended depth-first search algorithm

http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/research-highlights/2017/inference-of-bayesian-networks-made-fast-and-easy-using-an-extended-depth-first-search-algorithm.html

A Bayesian network is a directed acyclic graph (DAG) or a probabilistic graphical model used by statisticians. Vertices of this model represent different variables. Any connections between variables indicate a conditional dependency and a lack of connections implies a lack of it.

Robotic vision sensors based on light sensitive bacterial proteins

http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/research-highlights/2017/robotic-vision-sensors-based-on-light-sensitive-bacterial-proteins.html

High performance motion detection technology is critical as the 'eyes' of advanced robotic systems for applications including factory management and autonomous machines in home environments. Traditional robot vision devices such as CCD cameras integrated with microelectronic circuits rely on sophisticated algorithms for high speed imaging and processing for robotic navigation. However, these systems are expensive to implement and require specialists for maintenance when equipment malfunctions.

Topics

Fluid mechanics of table tennis balls: Discovery of 'spin-crisis'

Research conducted by Takeshi Miyazaki and colleagues at the Complex Fluids Lab at UEC, Tokyo, covers environmental fluid mechanics in massive systems such as flight of projectiles and motion of vortices in the Earth's atmosphere and oceans, as well as so-called granular flows where studies focus on determining how the behavior of individual particles affect macroscopic fluid flow.

Innovative insights into artificial intelligence

Satoshi Kurihara is conducting research in the areas of intelligent traffic light controls; verification of the validity of multi-agent type information diffusion models (AIDM); and realization of artificial intelligence based active learning environments.

