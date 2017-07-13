Faster to Cloud... Faster ROI “Our experience with WFT has been exceptional. They assumed all Basis support from the existing provider, brought visibility to areas of risk and provided sound remediation by implementing cost saving measures to improve service availability.”

Wharfedale Technologies, Inc (WFT) successfully migrated one of the top medical corporations from West Florida to Azure within two days. Microsoft with the support of WFT Cloud worked around the clock to deliver a seamless migration and gave the corporation comfort in knowing their data was safe and secure in record time. The migration was managed by the unique capabilities of WFT Cloud. When asked about their successful migration with WFT Cloud, a representative from the corporation responded,

“Our experience with WFT has been exceptional. They assumed all Basis Support from the existing provider, brought visibility to areas of risk and provided sound remediation by implementing cost saving measures to improve service availability. They completed a seamless migration of our ERP system on a very aggressive timeline, with no noticeable disruption to normal operations.”

Within the last 12 months, the Florida-based corporation has utilized WFT Cloud as a preferred partner to help reconstruct their technical operations and enhance their capabilities for SAP. WFT Cloud worked on key areas including:



Managed SAP Basis AND SAP Security Support Services

Cloud Operations Support Services on MS Azure

Re-platform and migration of SAP system to MS Azure

Implementation of SAP High Availability

Implementation of Disaster Recovery a nd Planning

Migration to Suite on HANA

Upgrade of SAP systems

WFT Cloud provides SAP cloud migration services to help users plan, access, and migrate existing applications to the Cloud. Through the use of applied cloud techniques and innovative tools, WFT Cloud's migration services provide simplified and cost-effective SAP application migration services to the Cloud. With its broad cloud portfolio, robust data privacy and deep expertise, WFT Cloud provides its customers with the security and scalability to realize the benefits of the Cloud. WFT, with its expertise in SAP infrastructure and application management, has collated its integration experience to optimize and migrate SAP applications that can functionally co-exist with on-premise applications.

WFT Cloud was praised for their hard work and proven results by stating,

“I find WFT’s work ethics, reasoning ability, and their depth and breadth of technical skills to be among their greatest strengths, along with their flexibility to remain responsive at very competitive pricing.”

For more information on Wharfedale Technologies Inc, and WFT Cloud Services, please visit http://www.wftcloud.com or call us at (888)533-3113.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries.