Bellefield Nominated For Innovative Solution Provider of the Year

Bellefield Systems, LLC, the leader in mobile and anywhere time entry solutions for firms of all sizes, announced it has been nominated for the Innovative Solution Provider of the Year as part of the ILTA Distinguished Peer Awards. The Awards will be handed out during the Annual Conference in Las Vegas.

“Being recognized as a short-list nominee for the Innovative Solution Provider of the Year is a true honor for our team,” according to Gabriela Isturiz, President and Co-Founder of Bellefield Systems. “We work hard to help every user become a better time keeper, and we work hard to help every firm see amazing results. To be recognized for our innovative work just makes us that much more committed to being the best time entry/timekeeping partner we can be to the legal industry.”

The nomination specifically recognizes Bellefield’s new time entry policy management solution, iTimeKeep-Thrive. iTimeKeep-Thrive is based on Bellefield’s trademarked algorithm, which identifies the compliance or non-compliance of individual attorneys and the firm as a whole. With a simple but informative dashboard, firm executives can see month by month how the firm is performing in compliance with the firm’s time entry policy.

Said Isturiz, "iTimeKeep-Thrive has been a hit with firms throughout the beta testing. To be able to help firms develop a complete time entry policy in less than 30 minutes is a great start. But to show firm management how the firm and individual attorneys are performing, and for the enforcement of the policy to be seamless, automated, and not subject to human nature, is a truly innovative step.”

After launching in 2012, Bellefield’s flagship product, iTimeKeep, quickly became the most-widely used mobile time entry solution for attorneys. Today, Bellefield continues its relentless commitment to maintaining iTimeKeep’s simplicity – allowing attorneys and other professionals to work the way they want to work, anytime, anywhere and any way through its Time Entry as a Service Model (TEaaS). The TEaaS model enables firms and their users to be up and running in a few hours without taxing the resources of the law firm with costly and complex hardware and software implementations. Bellefield’s TEaaS model is transforming the way the modern professional services firm works.

About Bellefield Systems: Bellefield is committed to helping lawyers improve their work lives by developing innovative and intuitive applications that solve real-world challenges. Bellefield’s flagship product iTimeKeep is built with a focus on three simple aims: security, simplicity, and increased revenue for firms. This game-changing mobile application simplifies contemporaneous time entry while eliminating the burdens of complicated and invasive time capture applications. It ranks #1 as the most adopted Mobile Time Entry Solution for attorneys for the fourth consecutive year. Founded by software veterans Gabriela Isturiz, Daniel Garcia, and John Kuntz, Bellefield is an independent, privately held company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit Bellefield.com