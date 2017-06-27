Loffler Companies, the Upper Midwest’s largest privately owned business technology and services provider, has been named a 2017 Best Place to Work by the Minneapolis St. Paul Business Journal, as a top-scoring business in the Large Company category. This is the second consecutive year that Loffler has been recognized for this honor in addition to seven consecutive years of Star Tribune “Top Workplace” recognition and four years as a Minnesota Business “100 Best Companies to Work For” honoree.

The award is determined by a confidential, employee-based survey from Quantum Workplace, an independent firm, to get a statistically accurate account of what employees think about their employers and work environments. To qualify for the Best Place to Work honor, a company must have at least 10 full-time employees in the metro area or 1,000 employees in Minnesota. The Best Places to Work were announced on the Business Journal’s website via video on June 22 , and will be published in their August 18 issue. Honorees will enjoy a celebratory reception at the Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, The Depot on Thursday, Aug. 17.

“Our team of the best and brightest are the key to our ability to deliver on our mission statement of exceeding expectations on every level, for our clients, our partners, and the community. We are grateful that our employees are willing to share with the world that they are happy and fulfilled in their work," said Jim Loffler, Loffler Companies Founder and CEO. “It reinforces what we see every day at Loffler – that we hire only the best and brightest and they are our most important asset.”

Loffler’s broad offerings of cutting-edge business technology and managed services, nationally recognized service and support, specialized trainers, and flexible billing and financing options at all price levels are appreciated by clients. As one of the top-selling Canon and Konica Minolta dealers in the country, Loffler Companies also provides products from Xerox, HP, and Lexmark as well as Phone Systems, Managed Print Services, IT Solutions, Software and Workflow Consulting and On-Site management of copy centers and mailrooms.

About Loffler Companies

Founded in 1986 by Jim Loffler, Loffler Companies provides business technology and services to improve a client’s productivity and bottom line results. Today, Loffler has more than 475 employees supporting clients in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin that are local, national, and international in scope. Loffler is recognized as one of the top 10 office technology and services dealers in the country, and among the top in the nation for service and support. For more information about Loffler Companies and how it can help your organization succeed, please call 952-925-6800 or visit http://www.loffler.com.