WordStream Unveils a New, Improved Keyword Tool

WordStream Inc., a leading provider of online advertising software and services, has made it even easier for marketers and advertisers to find the keyword data they need to run cost-effective, results-driven online advertising campaigns. As part of its ongoing mission to make online advertising easier for everyone, the company has launched a new and improved version of its popular Free Keyword Tool, with updated data and new features geared toward businesses using Google AdWords.

WordStream’s improved Free Keyword Tool gives advertisers and marketers the keywords and data they need to manage, optimize and expand search marketing campaigns. To get started, users can enter a keyword or a website URL (such as a competitor’s homepage), with the option to specify geographic location and industry for more accurate results.

The tool delivers hundreds of relevant keywords and their associated keyword volume, with an option to get the full list emailed directly in a CSV format that’s ready to upload to an active AdWords account.

Data can be filtered for higher accuracy, and users can narrow their results by choosing among 23 countries. Users can also select from 24 different industries to see results that are tailored to specific business verticals. For example, by entering the word “cars” and filtering by “Arts & Entertainment,” users will receive results like “cars movie.” Filter by “Finance & Banking” and users will get results like “new car lease.”

In addition, users who link up their Google AdWords account through an easy, secure OAuth connection will get even more actionable keyword data to inform their paid and organic search marketing campaigns:



Opportunity Score – This proprietary metric helps users easily identify the keywords with the highest potential to drive results, so they can prioritize their search marketing efforts.

Competition Level – Understand how competitive keywords are; a higher competition level usually corresponds to higher costs per click.

CPC – An estimate of the average cost per click of each keyword in Google AdWords.

By securely connecting their AdWords accounts to WordStream’s new and improved keyword tool, businesses can get personalized results based on their own account data and performance, providing greater insight into where and how they should allocate their advertising spend.

“Most keyword tools are really designed for SEO,” said Joe Kimball, Sr. Product Manager at WordStream. “You can definitely use our new Free Keyword Tool to do keyword research for SEO and content marketing, but we’ve added some really cool features like our Opportunity Score that make it especially valuable for people using AdWords to grow their business.”

WordStream’s new and improved Keyword Tool can help search marketers in all verticals find profitable, competitive keywords for their online advertising campaigns. Try it now.

