RBRO Solutions “Through our proof-of-concept engagement, RBRO have demonstrated confidence and commitment to quickly understand our business,” said Ben Johnson, Head of Best Practices & Risk at Geldards.

RBRO Solutions Inc., a leading global business solutions provider dedicated to helping organizations get the greatest value from their business content and work processes, today announced a significant engagement with one of the UK's top 100 law firms. Geldards LLP and RBRO will be working together on an extended project to further enhance Geldards business processes and content interactions.

“Through our proof-of-concept engagement, RBRO have demonstrated confidence and commitment to quickly understand our business,” said Ben Johnson, Head of Best Practices & Risk at Geldards. "They share our vision to translate our requirements into high-value deliverables and to build great relationships with our team, which made the selection of RBRO a straight-forward decision for us.”

The project brings together an expert team of individuals from both Geldards and RBRO, to facilitate a ‘deep dive’ into short- and long-term business strategy, working towards Geldards’ goal of developing streamlined and efficient processes and integrations, to enhance the effectiveness of the firm’s line of business systems including document management, finance, practice management and other related resources. By creating greater integration, and thusly reducing steps to accomplish tasks, will provide Geldards with greater insight to support decision-making.

“We're honoured to be part of such an important initiative with Geldards," said Howard Russell, RBRO's President and CEO. “It underscores our focus on creating simplicity from complexity.”

RBRO continues to experience stellar success across the globe with sales almost double vs prior year’s and a number of new strategic initiatives have been launched including a new Channel Partner Program. In the past six months RBRO UK has seen the highest level investments since inception for the areas of employee and marketing. The UK market is an essential focus for RBRO and they are committed to growing their market share.

RBRO is proud of our global-based approach to strategic consulting, client support and solutions’ delivery.

About RBRO Solutions

RBRO Solutions, a leading business solutions provider, is dedicated to helping organizations get the greatest value from their business content and work processes. The company is trusted globally by over 400,000 business users and has worked with over 500 medium, large and Fortune 500 companies. RBRO offers visionary leadership to its clients with respect to changing landscapes that impact their business.

Over 30 propriety RBRO business solutions seamlessly support mission-critical business systems for top legal and corporate brands worldwide. The company was established in 2003 at the forefront of the enterprise content management, big data and document management era. RBRO continues to be a leader in its approach.