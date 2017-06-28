Logicdrop Team 60,000 vehicles can be simulated in 3 minutes compared to the weeks, or even months, it would previously take others to complete the same work.

Logicdrop, a Detroit-area software company specializing in the development of expert-systems and data intelligence software, announced today that Novation Analytics, the provider of physics based automotive performance and fuel economy simulation technology, has delivered their groundbreaking vehicle simulation software through their partnership with Logicdrop.

Vehicle simulation is often used by automakers to analyze the performance and efficiency of current and theoretical vehicle designs, as well as designs of their competitors. Government agencies also take advantage of Novation Analytics ENERGY software for vehicle emissions regulations and validation.

For their next generation of ENERGY, Novation Analytics took advantage of the Logicdrop Studio platform to increase their product’s adaptability and efficiency. Logicdrop’s intelligent computation platform enabled them to reduce their simulation time from weeks to seconds, while also reducing their product’s margin of error.

“Thousands of vehicles can now be simulated at once. No other competitor is capable of this scale,” said Greg Pannone, President of Novation Analytics. “60,000 vehicles can be simulated in 3 minutes compared to the weeks, or even months, it would previously take others to complete the same work.”

Logicdrop Studio allows ENERGY users to run millions of complex computations using its intuitive web-based workbench or Microsoft Excel. New features, such as rules and constraints, can be added and changed on-the-fly without the need of software developers.

“Novation Analytics has taken advantage of every major capability in the Logicdrop Studio platform,” said KimJohn Quinn, co-founder of Logicdrop. “From incorporating rapidly changing scientific models to executing numerous complex computations on dynamic data, we are transforming a complex, error-prone process into a manageable, streamlined system. We are excited to see where the platform will take the industry next.”

About Logicdrop:

Using their innovative intelligence platform, Logicdrop Studio, Logicdrop helps business minds bring their data to life by transforming logic and rules into powerful insights. Logicdrop has built its reputation by building innovative applications, offering first-class technology services and providing high-touch consulting to Fortune 1000 clients.

About Logicdrop Studio:

Logicdrop Studio is an expert system platform that empowers companies to centrally manage and run automated processes they create, without the use of computer code. This modular platform provides a wide variety of pluggable dashboards, designers, document generators and third-party integrations that can help enterprises easily and more effectively turn their data into actionable results.

About Novation Analytics:

Novation Analytics provides its clients with leading-edge physics-based simulation technology, allowing users to simulate automotive performance and fuel economy. Fueled by data from tens of thousands of vehicles, their product, ENERGY™, empowers planners and engineers to assess the competition and optimize vehicles with breathtaking speed and efficiency.

