University Study Confirms Smart Collar Pulse Accuracy

A new study conducted by the Biomedical Engineering Department at Tel-Aviv University, in collaboration with North Carolina State University College of Veterinary Medicine determined the pulse measurements recorded by PetPace smart collars are highly accurate.

The researchers compared the PetPace pulse data to standard medical electrocardiogram (ECG) and pulse oximetry devices used to monitor dogs and cats undergoing surgical or imaging procedures. A total of 33 dogs and cats of various breeds, sizes, ages, gender and medical conditions were evaluated for an average of over 130 minutes each.

“The data demonstrates a very high agreement between the PetPace collar and an EKG and pulse oximetry monitors of 94.3 percent,” said Prof. Mickey Scheinowitz, chairman of the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Tel Aviv University.

“This study validates the accuracy of the PetPace pulse data for dogs and cats, and the difference detected is clinically insignificant,” said Dr. Duncan Lascelles, professor of surgery and pain management at the College of Veterinary Medicine, North Carolina State University.

The study showed that the difference between PetPace and ECG and pulse oximetry pulse rate measurements was a mere 5.7 ± 11.4 percent (mean ± standard deviation).

“This academic study confirms previous results we found through our internal research. The PetPace system provides accurate and reliable data for the health monitoring of dogs and cats,” said Dr. Asaf Dagan, chief veterinarian at PetPace. “Other studies are underway to officially validate all PetPace parameters under various situations and medical conditions.”

The PetPace Health Monitoring Solution uses an array of non-invasive sensors to measure a pet’s temperature, pulse, respiration, activity levels, calories, positions and heart rate variability. PetPace allows pet owners to set and track activity and calories goals, while remotely monitoring vital signs and other health attributes, sending immediate alerts, when necessary, directly to a smartphone.

Health data recorded by the collar can also be shared with a pet’s veterinarian, allowing them to better understand a pet’s overall health or receive notifications in an emergency.

Additionally, PetPace smart collars are a perfect tool for veterinary hospitals, giving caregivers the ability to quickly measure a patient’s vital signs. Veterinarians can even utilize PetPace devices to remotely monitor their patient’s side effects and recovery while they are home with their owners.

