“Healthcare providers using Centricity Patient Online can significantly ease PCI compliance efforts by leveraging TC Trustee Premier,” said Rob Caulfield, Chief Executive Officer of TrustCommerce.

TrustCommerce®, leading provider of secure payment solutions, is pleased to announce that GE Centricity Patient Online is now integrated to TC Trustee® Premier to provide secure payment acceptance to healthcare providers using GE Centricity Business.

GE Centricity Patient Online is a web-based portal that provides patients with secure access to their healthcare information anywhere, anytime. Using online self-service tools patients can manage the administrative, financial, and clinical aspects of their care as well as make bill inquiries and payments.

The GE Centricity Patient Online integration with TC Trustee Premier allows healthcare providers to process patient credit card payments securely, in a PCI compliant manner. A hosted e-commerce payment capture solution, TC Trustee Premier is responsible for processing, verifying, and accepting or declining credit card transactions on behalf of the healthcare system.

Because this solution is hosted by TrustCommerce, it alleviates businesses from capturing, transmitting, or storing sensitive payment information, greatly reducing their PCI scope. This embedded i-frame solution may allow healthcare providers to qualify for Self-Assessment Questionnaire A (SAQ-A), a shorter set of questions, simplifying PCI compliance efforts.

“Healthcare providers using Centricity Patient Online can significantly ease PCI compliance efforts by leveraging TC Trustee Premier,” said Rob Caulfield, Chief Executive Officer of TrustCommerce. “With a seamless customer experience, payment information does not enter the provider’s server. It’s a simple way to immediately lower the cost and burden of PCI compliance while strengthening security.”

TC Trustee® Premier can be customized to match a healthcare system’s branding and style, providing continuity of look and feel, and a consistent user experience when making online payments. Using responsive design, TC Trustee Premier allows the user interface to adapt to the screen, resizing automatically for easy viewing on desktop, mobile or tablet devices.

Additionally, TC Trustee® Premier was designed for effortless integrations, quick turn-arounds, and eliminating the need to invest valuable technical resources to develop to APIs or write code to handle payment functions.

For in-person patient payments, TrustCommerce TC IPA – Integrated Payment Application is integrated with GE Centricity Business Credit Card Core. Together these solutions provide point to point encryption for the secure processing of payments. The integration also supports EMV to reduce card present fraud.

To request a demo of TC Trustee Premier, contact us.

###

About TrustCommerce

TrustCommerce, the leading provider of secure payment processing, offers a comprehensive suite of payment solutions with a focus on security, data protection, and risk mitigation. Featuring Point-to-Point encryption (P2PE), tokenization, EMV, and seamless redirects, TrustCommerce solutions assist partners and clients in reducing the cost and complexity of PCI DSS compliance. Whether accepting payments in a card-present or card-not-present environment, TrustCommerce solutions protect transactions and reduce risk.

TrustCommerce provides services to some of the largest healthcare organizations, insurance companies, state transportation agencies, municipalities, and Fortune 500 companies.

To learn more about TrustCommerce, visit http://www.TrustCommerce.com, Twitter, and the TrustCommerce Blog.