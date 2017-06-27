John Q. Kelly, Esq. on HLN Network

John Q. Kelly, Esq., joined Ashleigh Banfield on HLN Network to discuss whether OJ Simpson should be paroled from prison next month after serving nine (9) years on his convictions for kidnapping, robbery and other crimes in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See full interview here at: https://youtu.be/ePhADq6VMGU

Mr. Kelly states that the Nevada parole board should consider OJ Simpson’s prior course of conduct, and the manner in which Mr. Simpson lived his life, prior to his criminal acts in Las Vegas. Mr. Kelly also noted that Mr. Simpson’s pattern of physical abuse against Nicole over a period of years, the vicious manner in which he murdered Nicole and Ron Goldman, while his younger children slept upstairs, and his lack of remorse for those actions should weigh heavily against his being paroled next month.

About John Q. Kelly

Subsequent to his landmark verdict as lead attorney for the Estate of Nicole Brown Simpson in its wrongful death action against O.J. Simpson, John Q. Kelly continues to successfully handle matters that receive national and international coverage, and has a reputation as a meticulous, no-nonsense litigator, schooled in the nuances of physical, forensic and circumstantial evidence, battle-tested in the courtroom on countless occasions, and seasoned by 30 years of deftly interacting with the media.

About Ivey, Barnum & O’Mara, LLC

Mr. Kelly is a partner at Ivey, Barnum & O’Mara, LLC, a general practice law firm which was established in Greenwich, CT in 1950. It is the largest Greenwich-based law firm, with more than thirty attorneys, and additional offices in New Canaan, CT and New York City.

Visit our websites at http://www.ibopersonalinjurylawyers.com and http://www.ibolaw.com.